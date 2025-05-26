Phil Robertson, the famously bearded patriarch of the hit reality series Duck Dynasty, died on Sunday, 26 May 2025, aged 79. He passed away at home in West Monroe, Louisiana, surrounded by his family, who confirmed his death with a heartfelt public statement. The cause of death hasn't been disclosed, though it follows years of reported health struggles.

Robertson became a household name thanks to Duck Dynasty, which ran from 2012 to 2017 on A&E and chronicled the lives of his tight-knit family and their duck call business, Duck Commander. It made Phil, a devout Christian, a lifelong hunter, and an accidental reality star, one of the most recognisable faces on American TV for half a decade.

He Built a Duck Call Empire in His Shed

Phil didn't start out aiming for fame. In the early 1970s, long before social media or syndication, he was just trying to make a better duck call. So in 1973, he founded Duck Commander, building the first models in a shed using spare parts. His design worked — really well. Hunters loved it, word spread, and soon the family were running a growing business. That duck call? It became the foundation of an empire.

He Was a University Quarterback and He Benched Terry Bradshaw

Robertson played quarterback at Louisiana Tech, and for a time, he was the starter, ahead of the future NFL Hall of Famer. Coaches praised his talent, but Robertson wasn't sold on the lifestyle. He walked away from football, choosing instead to live close to the land and focus on hunting. Most people would call that a missed opportunity. He'd probably call it freedom.

His Faith Wasn't Just a Talking Point – It Was Who He Was

Phil Robertson never separated his personal beliefs from his public life. After becoming a born-again Christian in his twenties, he talked about it often — in interviews, in speeches, on TV, and in print. That sometimes led to criticism. At other times, it made people listen. Either way, he didn't waver. Faith wasn't something he performed for the cameras; it was the lens through which he saw the world.

He Wrote Books and People Read Them

You might expect a man known for duck calls and camouflage to steer clear of publishing. You'd be wrong. Robertson wrote several bestselling books, including Happy, Happy, Happy and The Theft of America's Soul. They weren't ghostwritten puff pieces either. His writing combined family stories, scripture, humour, and the same no-nonsense tone viewers came to know on Duck Dynasty.

His Marriage to Miss Kay Was the Heart of It All

Ask any fan what they remember most about Duck Dynasty and chances are they'll mention Miss Kay. She and Phil were married for over 50 years — a marriage that wasn't always easy, but endured. Together they raised four sons: Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jep. In 2020, the family made headlines again when Phil discovered a daughter from an earlier relationship, Phyllis, whom he embraced. It was a quiet moment of humility, and growth.

Since the news of his passing broke, tributes have poured in — from family, fans, public figures, and faith leaders. His son Jase spoke of comfort, saying his dad was 'now with the Lord'. For others, the story is simpler: here was a man who stayed true to who he was, whether you agreed with him or not.