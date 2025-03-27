Chloe Liem, better known as Chloe L, has become a TikTok sensation, synonymous with luxury and capturing the imagination of social media users worldwide. The 21-year-old Singaporean has gone viral for her glamorous wardrobe, lavish jewellery, and self-aware content.

Dubbed a 'stay-at-home daughter,' Chloe has crafted an online persona that blends high fashion with a relatable charm. Known for her signature style, always adorned with high-end jewellery—particularly from one iconic brand—she has earned the nickname 'Van Cleef Princess.'

But beyond the TikTok videos and designer handbags, who is Chloe Liem? And is she really as wealthy as she appears? Here's a closer look at the opulent lifestyle of the viral star.

A Peek into Chloe's Lavish World

Chloe Liem is best known for her TikTok account, where she showcases her daily life as a daughter balancing luxury with the realities of young adulthood. Liem has more than one million followers under her handle @chloeabeth4545, and the content creator boasts about her shopping hauls on Orchard Road along with her 'Get Ready With Me' clips on her page. Surprisingly, people on TikTok love her for her unapologetic rich-kid attitude.

In her video, she features outfits from top-tier designers, from Miu Miu jackets to Dolce & Gabbana vintage bags, a life which possibly has come straight out of the world of 'Crazy Rich Asians.'

One video showed Chloe and her family going on a 'lunch trip' from Singapore to Indonesia where her family hails, just to attend a lunch invite from an uncle who owns a $1 Million koi fish. They all hopped on a private plane, crossing borders just for a meal, before returning to Singapore.

While she flaunts her ultra-rich life on her social media, she doesn't reveal too many details about her family and its background. Although her mother and other family relatives are often featured in her videos, she doesn't really reveal their names. But it's been claimed by several people online that Chloe belongs to the wealthy Liem family, also popular as the Sampoerna family of Singapore.

According to Forbes magazine, Putera Sampoerna, who leads the Sampoerna empire, sold his family's clove cigarette business to America's tobacco giant Philip Morris for $2 billion, and Putera's net worth as of 2024 stands at $1.85 billion.

However, these claims were never confirmed, and little detail is provided about Chloe's father and what he does for a living. But if she does belong to the Sampoerna family, she is practically the new generation of Singapore's Murdoch line. Without revealing personal details, Chloe had occasionally shared moments from her upbringing. During her interview with Grazia magazine, she said, 'My parents have always pushed me to do more. Tennis and piano were non-negotiable commitments, and complaining wasn't an option.'

Singapore's Van Cleef Princess

Many of Chloe's followers have dubbed her as Singapore's Van Cleef Princess, given her love for the brand and the amount of jewellery she owns from it.

'The first luxury purchase I made with my own money was a Perlée signature ring,' Chloe revealed during an interview. Her connection with the brand runs deep and traces back to her childhood. 'When I was little, I would spend hours with my parents at jewellery stores. I always tell people that I grew up in Van Cleef.' Her mom, who equally loves the brand, is also called the Van Cleef queen - styling jewellery by linking two expensive necklaces as one, and eventually putting a price tag on one set at $34,000.

However, the focal point of Chloe's viral success isn't just her wardrobe or her wealthy background; it's her ability to mix opulence with a light-hearted self-awareness that resonates with Gen Z.

Chloe's Student Life and Aspirations

Chloe's social media presence may suggest otherwise, but her life isn't all about diamonds. She is also a part of the tough academic life as a student at the National University of Singapore, studying finance and marketing. The college hustle is far from glamorous, but Chloe manages to balance her studies with her TikTok career, showing that she's more than just a pretty face with expensive taste.

The Van Cleef princess once revealed that she wasn't always the fashionista she is now. She admitted that she had no personal style before and that she only gained a sense of fashion after discovering fashion content on TikTok. 'Growing up, my wardrobe consisted mostly of school uniforms and tennis gear,' she said

Chloe has certainly built her brand on social media on her own by being real and straightforward about her lifestyle and by not pretending to be someone who she is not, but the mystery surrounding her family background will continue to bother her followers. But for Chloe, she is enjoying her life as 'stay at home daughter', 'I'm staying at home, and I'm having fun,' she says.