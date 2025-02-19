There are few moments for football fans that rival the thrill of watching a team captain hoist a shiny trophy after leading his teammates to victory. These iconic cups and medals aren't just metal objects; they represent decades of passion, grit, and patience for millions of football fans.

But beyond what these trophies symbolise, many people have wondered what these cups and medals are worth. Are they solid gold, solid silver, or plated? What exactly are they made of? We will look at football's most prestigious silverware and even dip into World Cup history.

A Brief History of UK Football Trophies

Football trophies in the UK have evolved over the decades but have always reflected great craftsmanship and tradition. While the designs and materials have evolved, their symbolisation remains the same.

Early Days: In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Early trophies like the FA Cup's first iteration and players' medals were often made from solid silver or silver plates. These were smaller and simpler cups in design.

Modern Mastery: Today's trophies are more elaborate. Advances in metalwork mean trophies now feature gold plating, intricate engravings, and detailed designs. Club and football associations' funding has grown to astronomical highs, so larger budgets are available to spend big on trophy and medal construction. Replicas are now also often created to ensure the original is kept safe.

The Iconic FA Cup – What's it worth?

Arguably the world's most famous domestic cup competition trophy, the FA Cup is steeped in history. The original FA trophy from 1871 was much smaller and was famously stolen in 1895. Subsequent versions have been made and varied slightly in design, but the composition has remained mostly the same.

Materials: The FA Cup is currently made from sterling silver, which is 92.5% (925) pure silver. It weighs 6.3kg and stands 61.5cm tall.

Metal Value: The FA Cup's metal value is approximately £4,778 based on the current spot price of pure silver. If you sell the current FA Cup for scrap metal, you may expect to receive around £4,285. However, this is only considering its raw material value; insurance valuations have placed a price tag of close to £1 million on the trophy.

Premier League Trophy Value

First introduced when the Premier League was formed in 1992, this trophy is instantly recognisable by its gold crown and regal lion handles.

Materials: The trophy's main body is solid sterling silver, while the gold parts are plated with 24-carat gold. Each trophy stands 104cm tall and weighs 25.4kg, with the base being the heaviest part, weighing 15.9kg. The base is made from a semi-precious stone from Africa called Malachite.

Metal Value: As the base represents a large percentage of the overall weight, we can estimate that there is approximately 9.5kg of sterling silver in the trophy, which would have a value of £7,205 at today's silver price. If you would look to sell the Premier League trophy as scrap metal, you may look to receive £6,460. Although this trophy has some gold plating, this layer will only be microns thick, and its value/weight in gold will be relatively insignificant.

Value of The World Cup

Though not a UK trophy, the World Cup still holds a special place in the hearts of English fans. Many of us have wondered how much the World Cup is worth, as it stands out with its all-gold appearance. But is it all solid gold?

Materials: The World Cup is made of 18ct (75% pure) gold. It weighs 6.175kg, of which 4.927kg is gold, and stands 36.5cm tall.

Metal Value: With the World Cup containing 4.927kg of 18ct gold, we can calculate that 3.695kg of pure gold is present. Using the current gold spot price as of 2025, this has a value of £269,402. If you were to sell the World Cup for metal value, using an online gold price calculator, we could see that you may look to receive £240,000. However, this iconic, globally recognised trophy worth beyond its mental value is stated to be approximately £ 16 million.

Beyond Money: Why These Trophies Matter

While these trophies are the perfect example of how the raw metal value pales compared to their true worth, they embody much more than just the cost of gold or silver. The intrinsic material value might only account for a small fraction of their price. Yet, each trophy carries a legacy of achievement, national pride, and the competition's emotional highs and lows. They represent the pinnacle of success in football, encapsulating the blood, sweat, and tears of countless athletes and the dreams of entire fan bases.

About the author: Jordan is an expert in precious metal recycling, valuation and bullion sales. Located in Warrington, Jordan he is the CEO of the leading gold-buying firm, Cheshire Gold Xchange.