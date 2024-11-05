As technology continues to advance at breakneck speed, so must the users who operate it. As fantastic and innovative as technologies driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) have the potential to be, they are still just tools that require capable, steady, and experienced hands to ensure that they are used morally, ethically, and responsibly to craft a better tomorrow for everyone.

With this mantra firmly in mind, Zhe Xiao, a principal designer for Aliveo AI focused on redefining the user experience (UX), has been playing an integral role in developing and implementing advanced technology in user-centric designs for a diverse global audience for many years now.

Xiao's latest role is working as the Principal Designer for Aliveo AI, a company looking to revolutionize the marketing industry with a data copilot that proactively delivers insights. Aliveo AI wants to fundamentally transform how teams interact with data by facilitating strategic exploration through natural language, allowing for more efficient and informed decision-making.

Global Teams

Additionally, Xiao has faced many issues over the course of his storied career. During his time at Harman International, Xiao had to navigate the complexities of global teamwork. The global nature of his team necessitated working across different time zones and cultural contexts.

Xiao experienced a demanding project that was crucial to the development of Harman's new audio systems. He struggled to synchronize efforts across multiple continents but eventually developed new strategies to streamline communication and ensure the team stayed on the same page. By leveraging his experience, Xiao introduced structured collaboration tools and regular check-ins, greatly improving the project's efficiency and outcome.

In his attempt to get companies to see the bigger picture and realize that cultivating a diverse audience ensures a healthier, lengthier, and more significant lifespan for a given product, Xiao had to find ways to speak their language.

"I think holistic thinking has been instrumental in helping me navigate these challenges. By considering the bigger picture and understanding how different elements interact within a system, I can appreciate diverse perspectives, find common ground, and build trust. For example, when I worked with people in Germany for the [Harman GTT Design / International Facilitate] workshop (people from all over the world, including Asia, Europe, and the US), I always used visual aids and simplified language and encouraged feedback to confirm understanding. It helps me transform challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation."

Diversity Of Business

When it comes to diversity in the design field, Zhe Xiao reiterates how crucial cultural representation is to giving you the freedom to believe in yourself honestly. "Seeing yourself reflected in design can be life-changing. I strive to create products where everyone, especially those from marginalized communities, can see a part of their identity celebrated."

Xiao's first professional role was at an advertising agency, where he gained invaluable hands-on experience in the graphic design and marketing departments. After this, Xiao migrated to one of the largest mobile phone companies in the world, OPPO, working as a visual designer.

At OPPO, Xiao's primary role was acting as a visual concept designer for mobile phone system performance and producing critical visuals for the team's products. During this time, he also became a team leader and spearheaded his first project, which netted him the prestigious award of 'Best Project' in the first quarter of 2014.

Career Pivot

After achieving such great success at OPPO in China, Xiao gambled on himself and did the unexpected by pivoting entirely to a brand-new independent venture, a start-up known for its wearable technology, Misfit. It was at Misfit that Xiao found he was able to make "a significant global impact" through pioneering activity monitor interaction design. This ignited several passions within him as he realized how much he loved doing work that could help cultivate significant and diverse change on such a large scale.

This led directly to Xiao taking on a role with Harman International, a global leader in audio and connected technologies, where he played a crucial role in creating groundbreaking audio products and driving innovation within the automotive industry.

Xiao spearheaded several important initiatives at Harman International that directly impacted over 50 million automobile users equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. He also led user interface/user experience (UI/UX) design for Harman Global Tuning Tools (GTT), which won Harman's internal best product award when launched at the 2018 CES and was heavily featured at the HARMAN Showcase at CES 2018.

Global Success

Following these remarkable successes, Xiao led a team with the Ignite Develop Portal project for Harman in 2023. During this project, Xiao and his team worked tirelessly to enhance the web portal experience and make it simpler and more accessible for developers to adapt their content and services to the automotive industry. The resulting improved internal and external communication exceeded team expectations and helped to make the accessibility and usability of these tools that much more diverse and long-lasting.

During his tenure with Harman, Xiao was able to solve numerous problems for the Original Equipment Managers (OEMs), where he was part of the team that modified multiple design systems for the brand and built in-car experiences with over 20 apps.

Now, Xiao is thrilled to have the opportunity to work on groundbreaking projects that push the boundaries of innovation with Aliveo AI. "The US offers a vibrant landscape where I can bring a unique, cross-cultural perspective to design, blending Eastern aesthetics with Western technological prowess. I am excited to contribute to and learn from the US design community and to collaborate with leading companies to create transformative products and experiences that resonate globally."

Embracing The Future

He hopes that by embracing the change of AI, systems can be made even more user-centric and accessible to a diverse crowd of individuals worldwide. "One of the exciting features of this new design concept is using AI to enhance the sensory experience of exploring Harman Kardon's new website products. Step into the future with Harman Kardon's groundbreaking website design concept, where Artificial Intelligence transforms the way you explore audio excellence."

Zhe Xiao's career showcases how adaptability and cultural sensitivity can drive progress in any industry. His success in overcoming communication challenges highlights the power of creating user-centric designs by integrating diverse design philosophies. Through his work, Xiao is helping to create a future where technology is both inclusive and user-focused.