Luke Humphries fended off a valiant Gabriel Clemens fightback at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship on Sunday, as Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson advanced to set up a titanic round four clash at Alexandra Palace, according to the PDC's official report.

Day 15 of the £5m event featured a double‑header session, with Humphries maintaining his title defence by surviving a magnificent Clemens comeback.

Humphries Survives Clemens Comeback to Reach Last 16

The 2023/24 World Champion breezed into a 2–0 lead before producing a 12‑dart break in the third set to take control. However, Clemens — the first German to average over 100 at the World Championship — mounted an impressive fightback.

The former semi-finalist hit checkouts of 81, 121 and 116 to claim the fourth set and then won a set-deciding leg to reduce the deficit to 3–2. Clemens even led 2–1 in a tense sixth set, but Humphries broke throw with a composed 50 checkout and finished the match with a 12‑dart hold on 81.

'I didn't expect that onslaught from Gabriel; he was the better player in the last three sets,' Humphries said. 'You have to give credit to Gabriel because he pushed me and put me under pressure. If it went to 3–3, he would have had the initiative. I'm really proud of how I took out the 50 and then the 81 in the final set.'

Humphries will face either Nathan Aspinall or Kevin Doets in round four.

Van Gerwen and Anderson Progress to Set Up Showdown

Michael van Gerwen overcame Arno Merk 4–1, firing nine maximums and converting 50 per cent of his doubles. Although Merk hit checkouts of 145, 120 and 67, Van Gerwen won six of the final eight legs to advance.

'Overall, I put in a decent performance,' Van Gerwen said. 'In patches I played some really good darts... I'm really looking forward to playing Gary. There's always room for fireworks.'

Gary Anderson reached the last 16 by defeating Jermaine Wattimena in a thrilling deciding-set contest.

The Scot missed several match darts, including one for a nine-darter, but hammered in 14 maximums to secure victory. 'I bottled it a few times, but I can still play,' Anderson admitted, averaging over 100 for the second match in a row.

Other Round-Three Highlights

Gian van Veen defeated Madars Razma 4–1, closing the final leg with a 125 checkout. Rob Cross produced a whitewash of Damon Heta 4–0 to set up a clash with Luke Littler. Ryan Searle recorded his best Alexandra Palace average to date, beating Martin Schindler 4–0 with a 102.29 average, winning the last nine legs consecutively.

Round Four Fixtures to Deliver Drama

Round four promises fireworks at Alexandra Palace, with Humphries facing Aspinall/Doets, Littler taking on Cross, Hurrell meeting Searle, and the headline clash of Van Gerwen versus Anderson. The mix of former champions and rising stars ensures unpredictable outcomes and high drama.

Fans can expect tactical battles, big checkouts, and the occasional maximum as players aim to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. With several former champions in action and multiple breakthrough performers in the mix, each match could influence momentum in the race for the Sid Waddell Trophy.

The tournament continues on Monday, 30 December 2025, with another festive double-session. The afternoon will conclude with round three, featuring Nathan Aspinall against Ricky Evans.

At the same time, the evening session features Littler vs Cross, Searle vs Hurrell, and the much-anticipated Humphries vs Van Gerwen-Anderson clash. Fans are set for a gripping night of darts as the championship edges closer to the final stages.