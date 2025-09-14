The world of boxing is mourning the loss of Ricky Hatton, the former two-weight world champion whose relentless fighting style and larger-than-life personality made him one of Britain's most beloved sportsmen.

Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, early today, 14 September. He was 46.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed his death, saying there were no suspicious circumstances. The cause has not yet been disclosed.

Tributes From the Boxing World

'The world is shocked,' said former boxer Billy Schwer. 'Ricky was a larger-than-life character who was loved by everyone.'

Pound-for-pound legend Manny Pacquiao, who famously fought Hatton in 2009, issued a heartfelt statement: 'I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life. We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honour the respect and sportsmanship he showed. Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life. He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey. My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the Hatton family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.'

Amir Khan described Hatton as 'a friend, mentor, and warrior,' while heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he was in disbelief at the news.

Piers Morgan, Frank Bruno, Chris Eubank Jr., and Anthony Fowler were among those who also paid tribute, alongside figures from other sports such as footballers Michael Owen and David James, darts star James Wade, and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness.

Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton.



As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind. Mental health… pic.twitter.com/JwSaYJe6XE — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) September 14, 2025

Early Life and Rise to Stardom

Ricky Hatton was born on 6 October 1978 in Stockport, England. He developed an early passion for boxing and turned professional in 1997. With his aggressive, come-forward style and magnetic personality, he quickly became a fan favourite. Nicknamed 'The Hitman,' Hatton built a reputation as a relentless fighter who embodied the grit of Manchester's working-class spirit.

Career Highlights

Hatton's career record stood at 45 wins in 48 fights, with 32 victories by knockout. He captured world titles in both the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions, defeating respected names such as Kostya Tszyu and Luis Collazo.

One of his most celebrated nights came in 2005, when he beat Tszyu in front of a raucous Manchester crowd to claim the IBF light-welterweight crown.

He later fought boxing greats Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009, bouts that, despite ending in defeat, solidified his global profile and reputation for courage.

Personal Struggles and Advocacy

Hatton retired in 2012, but his life outside the ring was not without hardship. He openly discussed his battles with depression and substance abuse, experiences that made him a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.

His willingness to speak publicly about those struggles inspired fans and athletes alike, breaking down stigma in a sport where toughness often masks vulnerability.

A Planned Return

Remarkably, just months before his death, Hatton had announced plans for an exhibition comeback in Dubai.

In July 2025, he revealed he would face Eisa Al Dah in December. Training footage posted online showed him preparing enthusiastically, and fans greeted the news with excitement at seeing one of Britain's great boxing sons return to the ring.

Legacy

Beyond his belts and bruises, Hatton's legacy lies in the love he commanded from fans and peers. Known for his sense of humour and down-to-earth nature, he was as popular outside the ring as he was inside it.

As tributes pour in, Hatton is remembered not just as a champion fighter but as a man who brought joy, courage, and honesty to the sport. His death leaves a void that will be felt across the boxing world and beyond.

Ricky Hatton's life was a fight in every sense — and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.