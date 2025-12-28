Luke Littler delivered one of the most commanding displays of his career at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship, producing an astonishing performance to whitewash Mensur Suljovic.

At the same time, James Hurrell pulled off a stunning upset by defeating fourth seed Stephen Bunting in a gripping third‑round encounter at Alexandra Palace on Saturday.

Littler Delivers Statement Victory in Third Round

World number one Littler continued his imperious run in the tournament, averaging over 107—the second‑highest of the championship so far—and converting 71 per cent of his checkout attempts to dismantle Suljovic 4‑0 in straight sets.

The reigning champion took the opening seven legs in succession. It sealed the third set with a classy 124 finish before completing a flawless victory to advance to round four without dropping a set.

'Tonight felt like a free hit, I had no nerves and let my darts do the talking,' Littler said after the match. 'Not losing a set at all is a good thing. No matter who I play next, I just have to show up and hopefully put in another performance like that.'

Hurrell Stuns Fourth Seed Bunting

In one of the tournament's biggest shocks so far, 41‑year‑old James Hurrell, ranked world number 63, produced a composed and relentless performance to defeat fourth seed Stephen Bunting 4‑3. Hurrell outscored his illustrious opponent, averaging around 98 to Bunting's 91, and won 18 legs to 12 in a match marked by high drama and key checkouts.

According to the PDC's official report, Bunting had taken a 2‑1 lead with impressive finishes of 161 and 121. Still, Hurrell rallied to secure victory, describing it as 'the biggest win of my career.' Hurrell will now face either Martin Schindler or Ryan Searle in round four.

Clayton and Debutant Harrysson Advance

Jonny Clayton also booked his spot in the fourth round, surviving a thrilling 4‑3 battle against Niels Zonneveld in which both players averaged above 98. Clayton went ahead three times, only for Zonneveld to level repeatedly before the Welsh number one sealed the deciding set in straight legs.

He will face Sweden's Andreas Harrysson next after the debutant continued his sensational run with a 4‑2 victory over German number two Ricardo Pietreczko. Harrysson never trailed in the match and took six of the final seven legs to advance.

After his victory, Jonny Clayton said, 'I had to do my job, and I've done it today. I kept the nerves quite calm, and I got over the line in the end.' He is set to play Andreas Harrysson in round four.

Other Big Names and Round Three Highlights

Luke Woodhouse cruised to a 4‑1 win over Andrew Gilding, averaging over 103 across the last three sets to book his place alongside Krzysztof Ratajski, who produced a gutsy comeback from 3‑1 down to defeat Wesley Plaisier 4‑3, including a match-winning 116 checkout.

The round's results reflect a broader theme of unpredictability this year at Alexandra Palace, with several high seeds already eliminated and opportunities opening up deep in the draw. Hurrell's victory made Bunting the highest seed to be knocked out so far, illustrating just how fiercely contested this year's championship has become.

What's Next at the World Darts Championship

Round three action continues on Sunday with another packed schedule, featuring several former world champions. Luke Humphries is set to face Gabriel Clemens, while Michael van Gerwen takes on Arno Merk. Later sessions include bouts between Rob Cross and Damon Heta, and an intriguing showdown between Gary Anderson and Jermaine Wattimena.

With the tournament heading into its final third, Littler's dominant form positions him as a red‑hot favourite to lift the trophy again. Still, it's upsets like Hurrell's that indicate the Sid Waddell Trophy race is far from settled.