The rising rate of inflation in recent years has led to several cost-conscious Americans complaining that a Disney World vacation is becoming too expensive.

According to a Bloomberg News analysis conducted last year, while the cost fluctuates depending on the hotel they stay in and the park activities they choose to pay for, a family of four planning a week-long holiday to Disney in Orlando should budget between $4,280 to a staggering $42,460.

The Wall Street Journal also highlighted a new trend last month. Instead of spending lavish vacations at Disney or Universal, millennials are choosing to take their families to smaller amusement parks like Great Wolf Lodge, a chain of family resorts located all across the US. Golf Wolf Lodge offers a range of family attractions and indoor water parks.

How Inflation Is Affecting The Most Magical Place On Earth

According to a survey published last month by the personal finance website FinanceBuzz, Disney World's food prices have also increased by an average of 61 per cent over the last decade - almost twice the rate of inflation during that same time.

According to Disney's current price list, a Magic Kingdom admittance ticket could set you back as much as $189 per person. In addition, visitors who want to visit all four Orlando-area parks in one day must pay up to $252 per person. Disney has also implemented a line-skipping system that allows guests to skip the line and pay to go to their rides faster on busier days.

A Detroit-based businessman who wanted to take his family on a Disney World vacation was shocked when he found that a resort stay ticket and theme park admission would set him back $12,000.

JT Singh is a franchise owner, investment banker, accountant, and merger and acquisition advisor. In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Singh asked if he was being "scammed" by Disney for what seemed like an "obnoxiously expensive" holiday.

Singh claims that a travel agent told the family that two rooms at the Polynesian Village Resort, which may cost up to $600 per night depending on availability, would cost more than $12,000.

"Am I being scammed, or is Disney really this obnoxiously expensive?" Singh wrote.

As of last week, Singh's X post has received more than 4,800 comments, 475 reposts, 5,800 likes, and 728 saves.

Wife is planning a Disney trip for the fam



Travel agent is saying its going to be over $12,000+



2 Rooms at the Polynesian plus passes, etc.



Am I being scammed or is Disney really this obnoxiously expensive? — JT Singh (@FranchiseMnA) July 3, 2024

Singh's tweet drew criticism from commenters towards Disney and its outrageous costs. One X user, known as Whitney Shepherd, responded to the post with: "Disney is a legit scam. It's truly insane."

Another account, named Dodrinkthewater, wrote: "Wait till you see the food bill staying at a Disney hotel..."

"That's truly the cost. It's ridiculous! Go buy a house," a user named Breakcheck added.

However, a different commenter, known as Brian Dukes on X, noted that while "it is that obnoxiously expensive," he and his family "always come back with incredible memories."

In the comments section, X users quickly mentioned that the Polynesian Village Resort is one of the theme park's most expensive accommodation options. Touringplans.com also names the Polynesian, home to three white sand beaches, a pool complex and quick access to the Magic Kingdom, as one of the most expensive choices for Disney World vacationers. The website suggests that a stay at the Polynesian would cost families between $691 and $5,825.