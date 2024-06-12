Two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey recently gave an emotional interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," revealing that he is facing severe financial hardship due to mounting legal fees from numerous sexual misconduct trials.

During the interview, Spacey disclosed that his home in Baltimore is being foreclosed, leaving him without a permanent residence and struggling to make ends meet. "It's funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to return to Baltimore and put my things in storage," Spacey said. "I'm not sure where I am going to live now. But I've been in Baltimore since we started shooting 'House of Cards.' I moved there in 2012. This [house] has been my home since 2016. I can't pay the bills that I owe."

When Morgan asked if he was facing bankruptcy, Spacey admitted: "There's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file, but we've managed to dodge it, at least as of today." He elaborated on his dire financial situation, stating that he has "none" of his money left and owes "many millions" in legal fees.

The #MeToo Campaign

Spacey's financial woes stem from the numerous legal battles he has faced since the #MeToo movement brought to light allegations of his sexual misconduct in 2017. Among these cases, a New York jury in 2022 ruled that Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of sexual assault in the early 1980s. In 2023, a U.K. court found Spacey not guilty of nine charges of sexual assault from four different complainants. Several charges and lawsuits against him have also been dropped, but the legal expenses have left him in considerable debt.

The allegations and subsequent trials have severely impacted Spacey's career. Netflix fired him from the hit series "House of Cards" in 2017 following allegations of inappropriate behaviour on set. Spacey expressed his disappointment over the firing, stating, "We had a really remarkable relationship, and there's no doubt that 'House of Cards' really put them on the map. Even though they made the decision they made, which I think was a strange decision... it was a wrong decision. It was wrong for them as a company."

Admitting to Being "Handsy"

During his plight, Spacey admitted to several speculations such as being "handsy" on the set of House of Cards and doubting himself if he did or did not do it the next day. He also admitted to dating both men and women, but that he wanted to remain private about his personal life.

In a candid revelation, Spacey admitted to being "handsy" on the set of "House of Cards," and he expressed uncertainty about his actions, sometimes doubting himself the following day. This admission adds complexity to the allegations against him, highlighting the blurred lines and subjective experiences that often accompany such cases.

Hollywood Support

Despite the controversies, some in the industry have voiced support for Spacey. Actors like Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson have publicly defended him, with Stone describing him as "a genius" and Neeson calling him "a good man and a man of character."

Adding a note of unexpected royal intrigue, Spacey mentioned receiving a message of support from King Charles amid his legal battles. Although he did not have direct contact with the monarch, Spacey appreciated the gesture, saying, "I'm grateful for Charles's message but didn't want to drag [the King] into all this. He's got a lot on his plate and I wish him the very best."

Career Achievements

Spacey's career achievements are undeniable despite the controversies. He won two Academy Awards for his roles in "The Usual Suspects" (1995) and "American Beauty" (1999). His portrayal of Frank Underwood in "House of Cards" earned him critical acclaim and multiple award nominations. Spacey's contributions to theatre are also notable, having served as the artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015.