Pharmacists across the UK are issuing fresh nasal spray warnings after new evidence revealed that millions may be misusing common decongestants, sometimes with lasting consequences.

The alerts follow renewed attention on nasal spray addiction after one British woman described how long-term use left her unable to sleep or function without it.

Health bodies say the problem is unfolding quietly in homes and pharmacies nationwide. The issue centres on how everyday medicines, meant for short relief, can trigger dependence when used incorrectly.

Nasal Spray Warnings Issued

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has urged people with blocked noses to limit decongestant nasal spray use to no more than seven days. The warning follows a survey of 300 pharmacists, which found widespread misunderstanding about the risks of overuse. Nearly six in 10 pharmacists said the public is unaware that prolonged use can worsen congestion rather than ease it.

The RPS said overuse can cause rebound congestion, also known as rhinitis medicamentosa, where symptoms return more severely once the spray wears off. Professor Amira Guirguis, Chief Scientist at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said nasal sprays are useful in the short term but harmful when misused.

'Using them for longer than seven days can make your congestion significantly worse,' she said, calling for clearer warnings on packaging.

Woman Gets Addicted To Nasal Spray

The warnings gained urgency after the story of Charlotte Johnstone, a 30-year-old woman from the UK who has used a decongestant nasal spray since childhood. She has relied on the spray multiple times a day since the age of seven. Johnstone said the dependence now shapes every part of her daily routine.

'I can't sleep without having it, I wake up and the first thing I do is have my nasal spray,' she said.

She added that eating and social situations became difficult due to fear of congestion. Johnstone spends around £30 a month on nasal spray and described losing her sense of smell at times, yet continuing to use it for relief.

Why People Get Addicted To Nasal Spray

Health experts say the issue is physical dependence rather than addiction in the traditional sense. Decongestant sprays containing xylometazoline or oxymetazoline shrink blood vessels in the nose. When used for too long, the vessels swell back more aggressively, leading to rebound congestion.

Research cited by ITV News suggests more than one in five adults have used these sprays beyond the recommended period. That puts an estimated 5.5 million people in the UK at risk of developing dependence.

The NHS and manufacturers warn these sprays should not be used for longer than seven days.

Nasal Spray Addiction Symptoms

Signs of dependence often begin quietly. Users may notice they need the spray several times a day or feel severe congestion if they miss a dose. Anxiety or panic without the spray is also common.

Physical symptoms include persistent blocked or runny noses, sneezing, sinus pressure, and headaches. Withdrawal congestion can occur even when the original cold or allergy has passed.

Side Effects of Nasal Spray Overuse

Short-term side effects include burning sensations, dryness in the nose, dizziness, and difficulty sleeping. With prolonged misuse, patients may experience chronic nasal inflammation and a reduced sense of smell. In severe cases, surgery may be required.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said patient safety remains its priority.

'We advise patients to read the information provided with their medicine and adhere to the recommended dose and duration,' an MHRA spokesperson said.

Tips To Avoid Getting Addicted

Pharmacists advise never exceeding the seven-day limit for decongestant nasal sprays. Patients with ongoing congestion should seek advice rather than extending use.

The RPS recommends alternatives such as saline rinses, nasal strips, menthol products, and steroid nasal sprays, which are not linked to dependence. A spokesperson for the consumer healthcare association PAGB said patient leaflets already outline proper use and risks, and encouraged people to speak to pharmacists with concerns.