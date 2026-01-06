A social media post by independent journalist Nick Shirley declaring 'I ENDED TIM WALZ' has gone viral, amassing over 7.6 million views after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced today he would not seek re-election and then publicly criticised Shirley as a 'delusional conspiracy theorist'.

The dramatic exchange gained new significance following Walz's shock announcement on 5 January that he would not run for a third term as governor. In a press conference that ended abruptly without taking questions, the embattled governor cited personal reasons for his decision.

According to Fox News, Walz stormed out of the press conference, leaving reporters stunned as he refused to answer questions about his decision. The unusual departure fuelled speculation about the true reasons behind his withdrawal from the race.

Shirley quickly claimed credit for the decision, suggesting his investigative journalism had forced the governor from office.

His viral post on X has become one of the most-viewed political exchanges on the platform.

The Twitter Spat That Preceded the Announcement

On 4 January, Walz had responded on X, targeting Shirley's work. 'My opponents have been celebrating this far-right YouTuber as a groundbreaking journalist', Walz wrote. 'Here he reveals who he really is: a delusional conspiracy theorist'.

The governor's criticism came in response to Shirley's confrontational questioning about Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman. In a reply to Walz, Shirley had asked rhetorically: 'Why was she killed after speaking out against illegal migrants? Was she a threat to you and your fraudster scheme?'

Less than 24 hours after calling Shirley a conspiracy theorist, Walz announced he would not seek re-election. The timing led Shirley's supporters to claim the YouTuber's investigations had made the governor's position untenable.

Governor Steps Down Amid Controversy

Walz announced on 5 January that he would not seek a third term as governor in 2026. The Democratic governor cited personal reasons and a desire to spend more time with family after years of public service.

'After careful consideration and many conversations with my family, I have decided not to seek re-election', Walz said before abruptly leaving the podium. The decision came as a surprise to many in Minnesota politics, as the governor had been widely expected to run again.

CNN reported that the press conference lasted only minutes, with Walz refusing to take questions from reporters who had gathered for the announcement. His refusal to engage with the media sparked immediate speculation about whether scandals or investigations had prompted his decision.

Shirley immediately seized on the announcement, posting his viral 'I ENDED TIM WALZ' message. The post quickly became one of the most-viewed political exchanges on the platform.

'Everyone be aware, for asking questions they will call you a "delusional conspiracy theorist"', Shirley wrote, framing Walz's departure as vindication of his investigative work.

The Refugee Centre Investigation

The confrontation has its roots in Shirley's viral YouTube investigation that 'broke the internet'. The independent journalist visited multiple refugee resettlement centres across the United States, including facilities in Minnesota, documenting what he claimed were empty or underutilised buildings despite significant government funding.

His videos showed Shirley visiting addresses listed as refugee centres, finding locked doors, 'no trespassing' signs, and little evidence of active operations. The footage raised questions about how taxpayer money allocated for refugee services was being spent.

The Minnesota investigation proved particularly explosive, as Shirley questioned the discrepancy between reported refugee numbers and the apparent lack of activity at designated facilities. His videos accumulated millions of views and sparked widespread debate about government transparency and spending accountability under Walz's administration.

Shirley's investigative approach involved visiting facilities unannounced, filming exteriors, and attempting to speak with staff or residents. When he found locked or seemingly abandoned buildings, he questioned whether the allocated funds were being properly utilised.

Political Fallout

Tim Walz, 60, has served as Minnesota's governor since 2019. He joined Kamala Harris as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election, with the Democratic ticket ultimately losing to Donald Trump and JD Vance in November 2024.

During his tenure, Walz's administration oversaw refugee resettlement programmes that became subjects of scrutiny following Shirley's investigations. The governor has defended Minnesota's record on refugee services whilst criticising what he describes as misinformation about the programmes.