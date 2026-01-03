Exposing corruption's always a gamble, but Nick Shirley's hit the jackpot of hell: death threats raining down on him and his family. What began as an investigation into suspicious financial patterns within the US state of Minnesota has spiralled into a safety crisis, drawing chilling comparisons to recent political violence.

Following his viral exposé of alleged daycare fraud, independent journalist Nick Shirley has revealed he is receiving explicit death threats referencing the September assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. During an appearance on the PBD Podcast, Shirley said detractors are warning him he is 'next' and that he is 'going to be Kirked.'

A Viral Investigation

'They are saying, like, "Kirked — you're going to be Kirked. You're going to be Kirked,"' Shirley told host Patrick Bet-David. 'That's what they're saying — like, you're next. You'll be the next [Charlie] Kirk.' Shirley explained that he has received these threats both online and in person, highlighting the dangerous climate facing independent journalists who challenge state narratives.

The controversy stems from Shirley's on-the-ground investigation into several Minnesota daycare centres that receive substantial government funding. His video report claimed that these facilities were largely empty or non-operational, despite collecting massive sums of taxpayer money. In one shocking instance, a single location allegedly collected roughly £3.1 million ($4 million) in public funding. While state officials have pushed back, stating past inspections found no fraud, the visual evidence in Shirley's video has captured national attention.

Family Targeted

While the professional backlash was expected, Shirley appeared visibly shaken when discussing how the situation had impacted his family. The harassment has bypassed him and gone directly to his relatives, including his younger sister, who has begun receiving unsolicited phone calls.

'And it's just like, are you kidding me? It's not even like — I hate what's happening right now. I honestly feel bad for my family, because it's like, yeah, we didn't do anything wrong, and yet you guys are coming after me like I'm some sort of villain,' he said.

He expressed confusion and frustration over why the media and detractors would target his siblings. 'So I'm like, my little sister is getting phone calls. I'm like, why are you guys doing this? Your little sister is getting phone calls? Yeah, from, like, the news. I'm like, 'Case, don't talk to my family,' he added.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

Federal Response: Payments Frozen

Despite the threats and the state-level denials, Shirley's reporting has triggered immediate federal consequences. In a major validation of the concerns raised in the video, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on 30 December that it is taking drastic action.

The federal body has decided to halt childcare payments to Minnesota entirely while they investigate the claims of misappropriated funds. The move signifies that Washington views the allegations as credible enough to disrupt the financial flow immediately.

'We have frozen all child care payments to the state of Minnesota. HHS said in a statement, "We have cut off the financial flow and are actively investigating the fraud."

The agency cited allegations that the state of Minnesota has funnelled millions of taxpayer dollars to fraudulent daycares across the state over the past decade.