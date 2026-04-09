Financial guru Dave Ramsey had opined that Airbnbs are a 'terrible idea' for multiple reasons.

On the Dave Ramsey Show, the financial expert had explained there are risks and hassles to becoming an Airbnb host. Be it guests trashing your property or dynamic Airbnb regulations that could abruptly shut down your small business venture unexpectedly, Ramsey believes the variables are far too many.

Furthermore, multiple renters in a short time drive up property maintenance costs. 'It's great money, but the hassle factor is very high.'

However, Ramsey's view drew a sharp reaction from multiple Airbnb hosts, including Calvin Tran, who runs 22 Airbnbs. He's been into Airbnbs for four years, and his unit makes profits of $95,000 per month.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Tran acknowledged how Ramsey has helped countless people get out of debt but stressed that the financial expert's take on Airbnbs is simply wrong. He believes that every Airbnb host can address all of Ramsey's concerns right from the beginning.

Building a Well-Oiled System From Day 1

Tran agrees that managing an Airbnb is a hassle only if you do everything yourself. He recommends building a system that includes professional cleaners, smart locks for check-in automation, and using services like Guesty for automated messaging to begin with.

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While it's true that 'people might tear the crap out of your properties,' you can avoid this by positioning them as premium assets that cost more to attract premium guests who respect your property. Tran even added that Airbnb offers AirCover, covering $3 million worth of damages at no additional cost.

While Ramsey warned that zoning laws can 'pull the rug out from under you,' Tran said he has exit clauses for all his properties to account for a sudden change in regulations. He also has the option to convert his Airbnbs into mid-term rentals to bypass short-term rental rules.

How to Start Your Airbnb Business in 2026?

Tran offered a quick but effective guide to ready up your Airbnb venture. Firstly, he suggests using LegalZoom to form a limited liability company for an EIN number, which you could use to secure a 0% APR business credit card.

Tran then suggests property owners visit Rabbu.com for Airbnb market data to find nearby listings that attract premium guests. They can then find similar rental properties on Zillow before reaching out to landlords for negotiating rental discounts and pitching 'corporate housing' as part of efforts to legally re-rent the property on Airbnb. Make sure to add exit clauses for each property.

The Airbnb host also suggests using Plastiq to convert $10,000 of credit into cash to pay the first month's rent and deposit. Hosts can also use the card to buy furniture. 'All in, it's a $15,000 to $25,000 investments,' Tran said, adding that the goal is to avoid paying interest on the debt as you'll be using profits from hosting to pay off the card.

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