The US Treasury Department designated Bank of New York Mellon as the financial agent for Trump accounts, entrusting the bank to manage the initial accounts that are slated to be launched on 4th July.

BNY will also collaborate with Robinhood Markets to develop the Trump account app. 'We are honoured to be selected as the financial agent for Trump Accounts,' said BNY CEO Robin Vince. 'In collaboration with Robinhood, a leading financial technology platform committed to democratizing the markets for investors, we are helping to expand access to financial opportunity for all Americans.'

Meanwhile, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company's task is to provide the 'next generation of Americans with a world-class, intuitive platform to jumpstart their financial future.'

As of 31st March, US taxpayers had signed up over 4 million children for Trump accounts, and over 1 million were eligible for the Treasury's $1,000 seed capital programme, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

'The IRS has been working closely with the Treasury Department to make the election process as simple and easy as possible by permitting taxpayers to fill out a one-page form when they file their tax return,' IRS CEO Frank Bisignano said in a statement.

Who can Apply for Trump Accounts?

The tax-deferred individual retirement accounts for children are for those born between 1st January 2025 and 31st December 2028. Any child with a Social Security number born within this timeframe is eligible for Trump accounts.

Note that investments within Trump accounts will be limited to low-cost mutual funds or ETFs comprising US stocks, with an expense ratio of no more than 0.1%.

How to Apply for Trump Accounts?

Parents can enroll in Trump accounts and receive the $1,000 Treasury capital by filing IRS Form 4547 with their 2025 tax returns or via TrumpAccounts.gov. The 'authentication process' is likely to be determined in May and the seed capital is expected to arrive on 4th July.

The programme is expected to cost the Treasury around $15 billion through 2034, and parents or relatives can make post-tax contributions of up to $5,000 annually until the child turns 18. Employers may also contribute up to $2,500 per child. Simultaneously, charitable organisations could also contribute, provided they are made on an equal basis to all children in a given geographic area or birth year.

Even BNY, as well as other large employers, has pledged to match the Treasury's $1,000 seed capital for children of US employees.

'It's good to see BNY and Robinhood being named, it gives us more clarity,' said Madeline Brown, senior policy associate at the Urban Institute. However, 'there are certainly still questions that remain about what the interface and product will look like for account holders ... and how financial planning and coaching may be integrated.'

What Are The Tax Rules?

Financial advisers have cautioned that tax rules related to Trump accounts add considerable complexity. Taxes are based on who makes the contributions, the age at withdrawal, and how the funds are used.

Account holders can withdraw money starting from their 18th birthday for any purpose, with taxes owed on earnings and the initial $1,000 seed money. While capital gains within the account are tax-free, withdrawals are subject to federal taxes.

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