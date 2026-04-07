Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) shares surged over 6.5% on Monday after disclosing it acquired 4,871 Bitcoins for $329.9 million between 1st and 5th April. Strategy retained its position as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder with 766,970 tokens in its treasury.

Bitcoin prices have gained over 2% in the past week amid optimism surrounding a potential ceasefire in the US-Iran war, despite reports that Iran has rejected demands to open the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Saylor wrote in a Sunday X post: 'Back to Work,' after taking a rare week off from buying BTC at the end of March. The gap broke the company's weekly BTC-buying streak for the first time in 2026.

Strategy has spent $58.02 billion in accumulating its vast Bitcoin reserve at an average purchase price of $75,644 per token, implying that the position carries a considerable unrealized loss at current prices. According to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Strategy revealed a whopping $14.46 billion in unrealized loss on digital assets for the three months ended 31st March.

Saylor Claims Bitcoin Has Won

In a separate X post, Saylor claimed that Bitcoin has won and global consensus has settled around Bitcoin as digital capital. He further claimed that the conventional four-year halving cycle no longer influences price action. Instead, BTC prices are now governed by capital flows.

'Bank and digital credit will determine Bitcoin's growth trajectory. The biggest risk is bad ideas driving iatrogenic protocol changes,' he wrote.

Bitcoin has won. Global consensus is that $BTC is digital capital. The four-year cycle is dead. Price is now driven by capital flows. Bank and digital credit will determine Bitcoin’s growth trajectory. The biggest risk is bad ideas driving iatrogenic protocol changes. — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 4, 2026

Saylor's post indicates a shift in how he frames bitcoin's position. He is now portraying the digital token more as a permanent fixture in institutional capital allocation rather than a speculative cycle play.

How Does Strategy Fund Bitcoin Purchases?

The SEC filing also revealed that Saylor's company is putting less pressure on its common stock and funded the latest Bitcoin buy mostly with STRC stock rather than the MSTR stock.

Strategy primarily leverages the sale of its perpetual preferred stock, Stretch (STRC), to fund Bitcoin. The stock is designed to generally trade around its par value of $100, which is supported by a monthly dividend adjustment process.

Strategy issues new shares of STRC and then uses the proceeds to purchase Bitcoin. As per estimates from STRC.LIVE, Saylor's company could be prepared for a purchase of at least 1,821 BTC based on funds raised for the week ended 3rd April. Note that the company exhibited no signs of slowing down its Bitcoin purchases.

According to the SEC filing, Strategy sold 2.3 million STRC shares and 582,550 MSTR shares between 30th and 31st March for net proceeds of $227.3 million and $72 million, respectively. The company also sold 1 million STRC shares and 593,294 MSTR shares between 1st and 5th April for proceeds of $102.6 million and $72 million, respectively.

A recent CoinGape report forecast that Strategy had raised sufficient funds via the STRC stock to continue with its Bitcoin accumulation plan.

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