Read more Kevin O'Leary's Money Advice for his Kids to Amass a Million Dollars Even With Low Annual Income Kevin O'Leary's Money Advice for his Kids to Amass a Million Dollars Even With Low Annual Income

Not $42 million (£31.7 million) in distributions. Not a $46.2 million (£34.8 million) company exit. Not the $106 million (£79.9 million) his book launch reportedly pulled in over a single weekend last August. For entrepreneur Alex Hormozi, the number that changed everything was $100,000 (£75,400).

In a video on his YouTube channel, the 33-year-old Acquisition.com founder said having that amount in savings was the first time he stopped worrying about whether he could cover rent, groceries, or a phone bill. He called it 'the first big unlock' of his life and laid out a six-step roadmap for getting there.

'Before that, I was sleeping on a gym floor and doing math on whether I could afford groceries,' Hormozi said. 'You can't think about your long-term vision if you're trying to pay rent. That's just real.'

Hormozi, whose estimated net worth now ranges between $100 million and $200 million (£75.4 million and £150.8 million), was not pitching a path to riches. He was pitching a path to security. The $100,000 represented roughly three and a half years of living expenses for himself and his wife, Leila, enough of a cushion to stop reacting and start building.

Hormozi's Roadmap to the First $100,000

The roadmap starts with two things most people can control now: spending and time. Hormozi recalled paying $300 to $400 (£226 to £302) a month for a shared bedroom in a six-person house while building his first business. Even once his income rose, he stayed put. The point was not deprivation but freeing up cash to invest in marketable skills.

On time, he rejected the idea that a nine-to-five job is what holds people back. The real drain, he argued, is the hours on either side of the working day lost to passive scrolling. For those running a business, he proposed a 4-4-4 split: four hours of promotion, four of delivery, and four of building.

With money saved and time reclaimed, the next move is finding what people already pay for and learning to do it well. Hormozi applies what he calls the 1-1-1 rule - one product, one customer type, one channel, until you hit $1 million (£754,000). On the B2B side, that could mean advertising, content, or funnel building. For consumer markets, he suggested printing a bank statement and studying where the money actually goes.

His definition of learning is sharper than most. Watching videos without changing daily behaviour does not count. 'If you're in the same bedroom, looking at the same screen, and what you're doing every day isn't changing, you are not learning,' he said. He favours one-on-one mentorship and high-volume practice, framing progress as '10,000 iterations' rather than 10,000 hours. The distinction assumes failure as part of the process.

Where money should go falls into three buckets: tools such as CRM software, implementation help, including courses and tutoring, and trial attempts like running paid advertisements. Be cheap about everything else, he said, but accept these as investments in leverage.

Why Hormozi Says $100,000 Is the Real Starting Line

The last step is the one Hormozi said people get wrong most often: keeping spending flat even when income rises. He cited friends earning $40,000 (£30,200) a month who spent every penny. When his first gym was paying him $20,000 (£15,100) a month, he was still splitting a room at $400 (£302) in rent. That cash went into opening a new location, attending conferences, and continued learning.

'The day you stop spending money on learning is the day you decide you don't want to make more,' he said.

Hormozi recalled the day he and Leila crossed the mark. 'I looked at my partner Leila and said, we did it. We could do nothing for three and a half years,' he said. Rent and food were no longer part of the calculation. That, he told viewers, was when the real work began. 'Until you're not worried about food and shelter, it's nearly impossible to focus on the bigger picture.'