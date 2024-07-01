Drawing from her experience working at a car dealership, social media influencer Roxy Stylez exposes the "evil" tactics used by car salesmen to exploit unsuspecting buyers. In her latest TikTok video, Stylez revealed how these sales people manipulate customers, especially young buyers, into taking on loans they can barely afford.

Stylez starts by sharing her past experience in the industry, shedding light on its unethical practices. She criticises its sales tactics, claiming it pressures young buyers, particularly 18-year-olds, into car loans they'll struggle to repay for years. "I've seen this car dealership bury 18-year-olds in their vehicle for life," she says.

Stylez warns young car buyers to be wary of overselling tactics. She claims dealerships can "bury" inexperienced buyers with overpriced cars, leaving them stuck with negative equity—owing more than the car's actual value—for years to come. Even trading it in won't help, as the negative equity just rolls over to the next loan. "They'll have you owing $50,000 on a car that's only worth $10,000," she cautions, urging viewers, "Don't let that happen to you."

Through her insights, Stylez hopes to empower potential car buyers with the knowledge to avoid these pitfalls and make more informed decisions at the dealership. Being informed is the first step towards taking control of your car buying journey.

The Art of Negotiation: Getting The Best Price

Stylez proposes an interesting strategy for negotiation. She suggests initially telling the dealership you aren't interested in trading in your current car, focusing solely on buying a specific car from their lot. This way, the dealership won't factor in the trade-in value when negotiating the price of the new car.

Go on Auto Trader and look up the vehicle you are buying and the vehicle you are trading in, but do not tell the car dealers that. On the website, carefully check the price, exact kilometres, and year-making model. Stylez says that is the price you should be paying and the price you should be getting for a trade-in. Now, you need to trick the dealers down to that price.

Trading in your car can be tricky because it involves negotiating two deals at once. Car.co.UK suggests getting a separate valuation for your current car before mentioning a trade-in. This way, you can negotiate the best possible price for both your old car and the new one you're interested in buying.

Stylez recommends doing your research before visiting the dealership. She suggests using Auto Trader to find similar vehicles (both the one you're interested in buying and the one you're considering trading in).

Carefully note the price, mileage, and comparable cars' year/make/model. This research will give you a strong baseline for negotiating a fair price on both the purchase and trade-in.

Stylez emphasises the importance of sticking to your research when negotiating. If the dealership tries to justify a higher price by mentioning needed repairs (like a windshield replacement), politely remind them that they must address safety concerns before selling a car.

There's no need to express excessive gratitude for these actions, as they ensure the car meets safety standards. Now comes the negotiation! Stylez emphasises that the dealership's initial price is likely not its best offer.

Don't Be Afraid To Walk Away

She suggests being prepared to walk away if the price isn't what you're comfortable with. It's important to remember that the first price presented (often called "first pencil") is usually a starting point for negotiation, not the final offer.

Stylez advises aiming for a price close to what you found on Auto Trader during your research. If the dealership isn't willing to budge, politely thank them for their time and let them know you'll continue your search. You can even mention having contacted other dealerships with better offers. This can encourage them to reconsider their position or offer a more competitive price.

Stylez shares an interesting strategy she used when buying her Jaguar. She called another dealership while at the current one, placing the call on speakerphone for the salesperson to hear. However, she didn't disclose the exact price quoted by the other dealership (which was likely lower).

This tactic can potentially pressure the salesperson at the current dealership to offer a more competitive price. Stylez emphasises maintaining control during negotiation.

She shared that at one time she opted not to trade in her own car and focused solely on the price of the new vehicle. She clearly stated her desired price and her willingness to walk away if it wasn't met. This assertive approach involved taking the initiative and potentially revising the dealership's initial offer to reflect her preferred price.

Stylez suggests a tactic where you can write down your desired price for the car and politely inform the salesperson that other dealerships have offered a similar price. This can encourage them to reconsider their offer and potentially reach a price that works for both parties.

It's also important to be aware that dealerships are often individually owned franchises, not necessarily part of a single large corporation. Once you reach a price you're comfortable with, Stylez recommends considering any additional features or packages offered by the dealership, such as floor mats or maintenance plans.

Negotiate these add-ons just like the car's price to ensure you're getting the best value. She suggests considering an extended warranty but emphasises researching its value and negotiating the price. Extended warranties can vary in cost, so it's important to understand the coverage and compare prices before making a decision.

Understanding Return Policies And Your Rights

While Stylez might have a personal limit of $15 for warranty, the actual cost can vary depending on the car, coverage, and negotiation. Stylez also mentions a strategy some people use: negotiating the price of the new car first, finalising the paperwork, and then mentioning a trade-in.

This tactic is intended to prevent the dealership from inflating the price of the new car to compensate for a lower trade-in value. However, it's important to be aware that the dealership might perceive this approach as deceptive and damage the negotiation process.

She recommends using online resources like Auto Trader to research the fair market value of your trade-in car. You can do this while at the dealership by finding similar vehicles with comparable mileage. This research provides a good starting point for negotiating the trade-in value with the salesperson.

It's important to be prepared to discuss any differences in condition between your car and those found online. However, you can politely maintain your desired price based on your research and express your willingness to explore other options if they can't meet your expectations.

Trade Or Buy By End Of The Year

Stylez also suggests that dealerships might be more flexible with pricing at the month's or year's end, as salespeople aim to meet quotas and earn bonuses. October is often a popular time for dealerships to offer promotions due to these sales targets.

She mentions that some car purchases might come with a return window, but it's important to check the specific terms with the dealership. It's unlikely there's a universal 30-day guarantee.

Knowing your rights and researching car-buying basics before visiting a dealership can empower you to make informed financial decisions. This can help you avoid situations like excessive monthly payments or unexpected costs down the road.

For example, Drea, a young lady, ended up with a $700 monthly payment for a Tesla she couldn't even afford to drive, or the mom who had to sell her dream car after the loan interest ballooned to $40,000.