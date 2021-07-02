In a social media post shared on Wednesday, Iggy Azalea voiced her support for Britney Spears in the latter's request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator. She detailed her own experience with him which she said proved Britney did not lie about her dad being abusive.

The Australian singer recalled an incident during the Billboard Music Awards in 2015 when Jamie made her sign an NDA before her performance with his daughter. She said she "witnessed the same behaviour Britney detailed in regards to her father last week."

The "Fancy" singer said she saw Britney "restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?" she wrote on Twitter.

Azalea recalled that during the awards, Jamie "conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage."

"The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show," Azalea continued, referencing the singer's court testimony about wanting to back out of a Las Vegas show. She was put on lithium instead after she was told that she did not cooperate in rehearsals and did not take her medication, which she said was not true.

The 31-year-old rapper continued and said that "Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she's made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health." She also pointed out that "it's basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life."

Azalea shared her support for Britney after a judge on Wednesday denied the latter's request to remove her father as sole conservator of her estate. The "Toxic" singer first filed the motion in November 2020, stating that she was "afraid of her father" and refused to perform again under her father's control.