In 2004, fueled by a passion for sound excellence, musician and audio enthusiast Trevor Coley embarked on a journey to make professional-grade microphones available to any creator. With a vision to blend innovation with timeless aesthetics, Coley sketched out designs that would redefine industry standards. Thus, Sontronics debuted its inaugural range of condenser mics at the prestigious NAMM Show in Los Angeles in January 2005.

Today, Sontronics is a beacon of innovation, offering a diverse portfolio encompassing studio condensers, mono and stereo ribbons, valves and dynamic microphones, and essential accessories like the acclaimed Podcast Pro and ST-POP pop shield.

From renowned recording studios to burgeoning podcast setups worldwide, Sontronics continues redefining the art of audio capture, perpetually pushing the boundaries of microphone design to forge future classics.

Are you looking to take your podcasting game to the next level? Enter the Sontronics Podcast Pro, a meticulously crafted dynamic microphone that delivers unparalleled performance across various applications. Whether you're diving into podcasting, radio broadcasting, gaming, streaming, vlogging, video calls, or music recording, this UK-built marvel promises to elevate your audio quality to new heights.

With its tightly focused super-cardioid pickup pattern and exceptional side rejection, the Podcast Pro captures your voice with unparalleled clarity, presence, and depth while keeping unwanted background noise at bay. Say goodbye to intrusive distractions and hello to pristine vocal reproduction.

One standout feature of the Podcast Pro is its impressive output level, eliminating the need for additional signal-boosting devices or costly processing plugins. Plug in and let your voice shine hassle-free.Take your podcasting to the next level with the Sontronics Podcast Pro.

The Sontronics Elevate desktop microphone stand offers versatility and convenience for various audio setups. Crafted as the perfect companion for the acclaimed Podcast Pro microphone, this stand is designed to easily accommodate podcasting, voiceover, gaming, or home office environments. Its multi-positional design, featuring three lockable joints, empowers users to adjust the stand to their preferred setup effortlessly, ensuring optimal comfort and positioning during recording sessions.

Equipped with internally sprung arms and integrated channels and clips, the Elevate stand keeps cables organized and tidy, reducing clutter and enhancing workflow efficiency. Whether clamped onto a desk for quick adjustments or permanently mounted for a stable setup, the Elevate stand provides flexibility without compromising stability or performance.

With its compact yet robust construction, weighing in at just 844g (plus 471g for the clamp), the Elevate stand offers reliable support for microphones weighing up to 1kg, including Sontronics' own Podcast Pro, Corona, Solo, or Orpheus models. Whether you're a seasoned podcaster, a dedicated gamer, or a remote worker seeking a professional-grade solution, the Sontronics Elevate stand delivers unparalleled versatility and functionality to elevate your audio experience.

The Sontronics XLR-USB cable is a game-changer for creators seeking seamless connectivity between their dynamic microphones and computer or mobile devices. With its premium construction and plug-and-play design, this cable simplifies the recording and broadcasting process, making it an essential tool for on-the-go content creation. Compatible with Mac, Windows, and iOS devices (with the appropriate adaptors), the XLR-USB cable opens up a world of possibilities for podcasting, video calls, live-streaming, and instrument recording, ensuring professional-grade results with its high-quality A/D conversion and low-latency performance.

Designed to address the shortcomings of other cables on the market, the Sontronics XLR-USB cable sets a new standard for reliability and performance. Boasting a length of 3 meters and featuring a female XLR connector on one end and a USB-A connector on the other, this cable offers versatility and compatibility across various devices and setups. Whether you're a seasoned podcaster, a live-streaming enthusiast, or a musician recording on the fly, the Sontronics XLR-USB cable delivers unparalleled convenience and quality, making it a must-have accessory for any creative endeavor.

The Sontronics ST-POP pop shield is a must-have accessory for any vocalist or content creator looking to achieve pristine audio quality. Made with professional-grade nylon mesh, this pop shield ensures flawless vocal recordings by minimizing harshness caused by sibilant sounds and powerful plosives. Its flexible gooseneck design allows for versatile positioning, while the end clamp securely attaches to any mic stand, providing stability during recording sessions.

Unlike traditional metal pop shields, the ST-POP's double-layer nylon mesh delivers smoother and less harsh results, elevating the overall sound quality of your recordings. Additionally, this innovative design offers easier maintenance and hygiene, as nylon mesh is less prone to corrosion and bacterial buildup than metal alternatives. With the inclusion of a spare mesh cartridge, swapping out for a fresh shield is a breeze, ensuring optimal performance and longevity for your microphone. Keep your recordings free from unwanted pops and hisses while prolonging the life of your microphone with the Sontronics ST-POP pop shield.

Final Thoughts

Sontronics offers a total package for creators seeking professional-grade audio solutions. From dynamic microphones like the Podcast Pro to essential accessories like the ST-POP popshield and Elevate mic stand, Sontronics products are meticulously crafted to elevate every aspect of the recording experience.

With innovative designs, superior performance, and user-friendly features, Sontronics empowers creators to achieve exceptional results in podcasting, broadcasting, music production, and beyond. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, Sontronics provides the tools you need to unleash your creativity and make your voice heard with clarity and precision. Discover the Sontronics difference and take your audio production to new heights today.