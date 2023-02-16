A 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner to death before hiding her body in a refrigerator at a local dhaba (a roadside local food joint) in west Delhi, India.

The accused, identified as Sahil Gehlot, not only murdered his partner, Nikki Yadav, but also dismembered her body. He owns the dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village in the Najafgarh area of the city.

Gehlot allegedly used his phone's data cord to strangle Yadav. He then went on to marry another woman the same day.

He told the police that he was being pressured by his family to marry some other woman and that his engagement and marriage were fixed for February 9 and 10, respectively. But he did not tell his live-in partner anything about this.

According to local media reports, Yadav got furious when she eventually learned about the engagement, and the two ended up having a heated argument over it.

They were about to leave for a trip to Himachal Pradesh when Gehlot strangled Yadav in a fit of rage in his car. He then dumped her body at the dhaba and solemnised his marriage to another woman hours later.

"His wedding plan made her angry and she showed her displeasure. Infuriated, Gehlot strangled her and took her body to his dabha in village," a police officer told The Tribune India. The man has now been arrested by the police, and an investigation into the case continues.

The horrific incident comes close at the heels of a similar incident reported in Delhi, wherein a woman was brutally murdered by her live-in partner.

He then chopped her body into 35 pieces before scattering them all over the city. The man, identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla, managed to keep his crime hidden for five months.

Poonawalla strangled 27-year-old Shraddha on May 18. He then chopped her body into pieces and bought a new fridge to store them, according to a report in The Times of India.

He would go out in the dead of night to dispose of the pieces at various locations in Delhi. He did it over a span of 18 days, with no one finding out about what he was up to. The incident only came to light after Shraddha's family reached out to the police, as they had been unable to contact her for months.