The Indiana Pacers delivered a resounding response in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, holding off the Oklahoma City Thunder to tie the series 3–3. While Tyrese Haliburton's return drew early headlines, it was the all-around contributions from Pascal Siakam, TJ McConnell, and Obi Toppin that lifted Indiana to a crucial home victory and set the stage for a winner-takes-all Game 7.

Haliburton Plays Through Calf Strain to Spark Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton was listed as questionable heading into Game 6 due to a right calf strain that sidelined him during the second half of Game 5. Despite the uncertainty, the Pacers' All-Star guard suited up and delivered a gritty performance that helped set the tone early in Indiana's must-win matchup.

Haliburton finished with 14 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, and connected on three three-pointers, providing a steady hand and vital spacing for Indiana's offence. While he was clearly not at full strength, his presence on the court energised the crowd and gave the Pacers a psychological edge.

Pascal Siakam's Double-Double Powers the Pacers

Pascal Siakam led the charge with a commanding double‑double performance, showcasing both intensity and composure throughout the night. His stat line told the story: 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists.

As reported by Talk Sport, before tip‑off Siakam 'rolled his eyes completely into the back of his head' in an intense ritual that went viral online, setting the tone for his on‑court performance. That fire translated directly onto the court, where he delivered a thunderous dunk in the second quarter after a no‑look assist from Haliburton.

PASCAL SIAKAM GOT POSSESSED 😳pic.twitter.com/E5tqBKorVQ — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) June 20, 2025

With experience from his previous championship run in Toronto, Siakam brought poise to a Pacers side navigating the highest stakes. His ability to command the paint and switch defensively gave Indiana the edge in key stretches.

TJ McConnell Stats Show His Impact Beyond the Box Score

TJ McConnell remained the driving force off Indiana's bench, delivering 12 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals in just 24 minutes. His relentless energy and court vision disrupted OKC's backcourt and kept Indiana's tempo high.

His defensive hustle and steady play allowed Rick Carlisle to rest Haliburton without losing rhythm. With one of the best plus-minus ratings on the team, McConnell's impact went far beyond the box score.

Praised on social media as the 'heartbeat of the second unit,' McConnell's leadership and consistency proved vital once again.

Indiana's bench brilliance didn't end there.

Obi Toppin Points to the Depth That Keeps Indiana Alive

Obi Toppin brought pace and physicality off the bench, contributing 20 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field. He sparked several runs in the second quarter, finishing strong at the rim and running the floor effectively alongside McConnell.

Toppin's length and athleticism allowed Indiana to maintain pressure during rotations, giving the Pacers a noticeable edge in fast-break points. With the Thunder struggling to match Indiana's energy off the bench, Toppin's impact was both timely and pivotal.

Carlisle's Game Plan Delivers

Head coach Rick Carlisle once again showcased his tactical brilliance, employing a mix of zone defence and early full‑court pressure to limit OKC's ball movement. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Carlisle has built his reputation on orchestrating major upsets dating back to his 2011 Mavericks run against LeBron, and he appears to be applying the same free‑flowing offence and unconventional defence in this Finals. Indiana's defence forced key turnovers, turning stops into scores with rapid transition play.

What's Next: A Winner-Takes-All Game 7

With the series tied, the NBA Finals now move to a dramatic Game 7. The Pacers, riding the momentum of a team-first victory, will travel to Paycom Center in Oklahoma City where the Thunder still hold home-court advantage and star power in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Tip-off is set for Sunday, 23 June. Expect a physical, high-stakes battle as both teams fight to etch their names into NBA history.