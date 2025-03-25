Some nights bring people together. Others redefine the future of longevity.

On 13th March 2025, in the heart of London, a handpicked group of founders, investors, and thought leaders in longevity, biohacking, and human optimisation took their seats at the Longevity Long Table. But this wasn't just another industry event—there were no keynote speeches. There were no staged panels—just the right people in the right room, having the conversations that will shape what's next.

When you strip away the noise, what is left is what matters—the kind of conversations that lead to breakthroughs, partnerships, and real progress.

The night was hosted by Lara Hemeryck, PhD (Founder of Scicomwiz), who specialises in science communication, strategy, and connecting thought leaders, investors, and health brands. Her mission is simple: to bring together the people who aren't just talking about longevity but actively building it.

When the right minds connect, things start moving forward—fast.

At the Longevity Long Table, every seat is intentional. It's about being in the right room with the right people at the right moment.

Here's who was at the table:

Tim Gray – Founder, The Health Optimisation Summit

A leading voice in biohacking and founder of Europe's most significant health conference, driving the future of health optimisation, expanding globally starting with Austin, USA.

Alex Ikonn – Co-Founder & CEO, Intelligent Change

The creator of The Five Minute Journal, helping millions build better habits through simple daily practices, hosts the Intelligent Change Summit, an exclusive, invite-only gathering of visionaries shaping the future of health, wellness, and business.

Dr. Ash Kapoor – Founder & Medical Director, Levitas Clinic London

A longevity and regenerative medicine specialist helping patients enhance cellular function, slow ageing, reduce inflammation and optimise health.

Dr. Joshua Van der Aa – Chief Medical Advisor, VIVE NAD+

Bridging aesthetics and longevity, he's driving the future of regenerative medicine and cellular health optimisation.

Andy Smith – Founder, CELLER8 & Host, The PEMF Podcast

A leading expert in PEMF therapy, making advanced cellular health technology accessible for performance and recovery.

Kaveh Memari – Founder & CEO, Sofi.health

Changing the world on how we take supplements with real-time, trackable plant-based wellness solutions.

Dr Sam Botchey – Performance Lead, Lanserhof at The Arts Club London

A sports and musculoskeletal medicine specialist, helping top athletes and high-performers optimise movement, recovery, and longevity.

Mimi Ikonn – Co-Founder, Intelligent Change

Entrepreneur, author, and creator of tools that have helped millions build better habits and live with more intention, and host of the Intelligent Change Summit, an exclusive, invite-only gathering of visionaries shaping the future of health, wellness, and business.

Toby Seers – Founder, HealthCo

Redefining preventative healthcare with expert-led diagnostics and a more innovative, proactive approach to longevity.

Bobby Solanki – Founder & CEO, Vitzou

Creating smarter, high-absorption liposomal supplements, including Vitzou's D3+K2 formula, for better performance and recovery.

Lisa Dee – Founder, Healthy Happy ADHD & Author, Healthy Happy ADHD (Penguin Random House)

Helping women thrive with ADHD through science-backed health strategies, habit change, and real-life solutions.

Zain Peer – Co-Founder, London Nootropics

Bringing adaptogenic coffee to the mainstream, making high-quality nootropics easy and accessible for focus and mental clarity.

Stephanie Strynkx

A former nurse turned wellness advocate, now specialising in vitamin drips and non-toxic living.

But this dinner wasn't just about talking about longevity. It was about experiencing longevity in real-time.

Vive NAD+, the night's official brand sponsor, introduced guests to the science of cellular longevity by letting them experience it firsthand. Each attendee received a personalised NAD+ injection from ViveNAD+ chief medical advisor Dr Joshua Van Der Aa—a taste of the very essence of longevity itself. NAD+ fuels our cells, powers our energy, and plays a key role in slowing the ageing process.

The results? Sharper focus, clearer thinking, and a glimpse into what optimised cellular health feels like in real-time.

Most events focus on quantity—more people, more panels, more surface-level conversations. But what really moves things forward is quality—meeting the right five people—the ones who will actually shift your business, your research, and your next breakthrough.

That's why every guest is hand-selected not just for their expertise but also for their intent. The longevity space attracts people who solve problems from a place of purpose. When you put them in a room together, collaboration changes everything.

And that's precisely what Lara Hemeryck is known for. She doesn't wait for the industry to evolve. She builds the spaces where it happens. With a background in scientific research and a deep understanding of the longevity ecosystem, she has built her career on one belief: when the right people connect, the entire industry moves forward.

If you want to be in the room where the next breakthroughs happen, ensure you're on the list. The following Longevity Long Table is taking place in Austin, Texas. Seats are limited. To be considered, fill out this form to apply or contact Lara Hemeryck directly through LinkedIn to express interest.