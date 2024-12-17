A Northern Irish man, Craig Ballentine, faces the possibility of spending Christmas in a United Arab Emirates jail after posting a negative online review about his former employer.

The 43-year-old was detained at Abu Dhabi airport in October over a critical Google review he left about a Dubai-based dog grooming salon where he had previously worked.

According to Radha Stirling, a legal advocate who assists foreigners facing legal issues in the UAE, Ballentine's case underscores the dangers of online commentary in a country with strict cybercrime laws.

Arrest Stemming from a Work Dispute

Ballentine had worked at the salon for six months in 2023 before requesting time off due to illness, for which he provided medical certificates.

However, his employer reported him as "absconded" to UAE authorities, triggering a travel ban.

Although the ban was temporarily lifted, Ballentine returned to Northern Ireland and left a negative Google review detailing his experience with the company.

Upon his return to the UAE for a holiday, he was arrested and charged with slander.

Ballentine paid a fine and received a one-month social media ban, but his hopes of resolving the matter were dashed when authorities appealed his case.

Speaking to the BBC, Ballentine explained how the situation took a devastating turn.

"While I was in the middle of transit going there, I got the email that the court was not happy, and they wanted to appeal again," he said.

"I called friends and family and couldn't stop crying, because you're holding on to those emotions, you're just trying to focus on 'let's get out of here.'"

Mounting Legal Costs and Family Support

Ballentine's family has rallied to support him through a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised nearly £1,978 ($2,500) to cover mounting legal expenses.

"What started out as a holiday to catch up with friends for Craig has turned out to be a living nightmare," the family shared on the fundraising page.

Radha Stirling, founder of advocacy group Detained in Dubai, has been instrumental in Ballentine's case, highlighting how foreign nationals can easily find themselves entangled in the UAE's legal system.

"Charging someone for an online review is something everyone can imagine happening to them," she noted.

Cybercrime Laws and Foreigners in Trouble

The UAE's strict cybercrime laws have caught out many foreign nationals, often with life-altering consequences.

Stirling, who has handled numerous cases involving detained foreigners, told Business Insider that accusations can be made with little evidence.

"It's relatively easy to file a complaint that can ground someone in the country," she explained.

In past cases, Stirling has seen foreigners detained for minor incidents such as road rage accusations or even gestures considered offensive.

"There's been a lot of cases where people have been accused of flipping the middle finger or screaming, even when they haven't," she said.

One such example involved a college student accused of assault for lightly nudging an airport security officer during screening.

The student was trapped in the UAE for months before finally being allowed to leave.

In another case, a woman faced accusations of "offensive behaviour" for allegedly shouting, resulting in a demand for £7,914 ($10,000) to lift her travel ban, though she ultimately paid £791 ($1,000) to leave the country.

Widespread Concern for Tourists

Stirling has observed a surge in concerned tourists seeking legal advice before travelling to the UAE.

"We've received an influx of worried tourists contacting us to check their police status in Dubai, and it's certainly a good idea," she noted.

Ballentine's case has drawn widespread support, but as he awaits a court hearing scheduled for February, his immediate future remains uncertain.

For now, the Northern Irish man's hopes of returning home in time for Christmas remain out of reach.