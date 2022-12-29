A 45-year-old Irish tourist who was on a vacation in Thailand died after falling from a moving train on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Patrick Ward, was travelling from Thailand's capital, Bangkok, to Kanchanaburi town when the incident occurred. According to local police, Ward had opened the door of the train carriage while it was passing through a scenic spot at low speed. He fell 7-8 metres down a slope.

The police believe that Ward may have fallen while walking between carriages. It remains unclear if he was trying to take pictures or was looking at the view, writes The Independent.

Police were alerted to the incident soon after, and medical workers also rushed to the location, but they could not save him. No foul play has been suggested so far. The results of the autopsy will be released soon, per the local media reports.

Ward was an Irish national, but his current residence is still unknown. He had come to Thailand on December 26. The police are still investigating the incident.

In a similar incident reported earlier this month, an Irish national died while kayaking in Thailand.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Odhran O'Neill, died after his kayak tipped over in Khao Sok National Park in southern Thailand.

The incident came to light after his sister launched an appeal on social media, asking people for help after his friends reported him missing. His body was found a day after he went missing.

"He was out seeing the world and living his best life...what we all have wanted for him. He will be remembered as a strong, charming and all around the best boy," wrote his sister.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared and we appreciate all the effort but he is now with the angels. I love you forever, big bro. Forever in my heart," she added.