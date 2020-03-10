The Italian government has announced that it is officially suspending all sporting events across the country. The suspended fixtures include Serie A football matches as well as the preparatory events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Italian Government announced a new COVID-19 decree in a press conference. Among other things mentioned, all sports events have been suspended for the next 30 days. Other than sports events, all types of public events have been banned because of the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Prior to the new decree, events that could be conducted in closed structures had the permission to be played behind closed doors. More drastic measure have now been put in place. On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on television that Italy's lockdown has been extended nationwide.

Conte said, "We're having an important growth in infection and of deaths. We all must give something up for the good of Italy. We have to do it now, and we'll only be able if we all collaborate and adapt to these more stringent measures. This is why I decided to adopt even more strong and severe measures to contain the advance and protect the health of all citizens."

Schools and universities are instructed to remain closed until April 3.

As of now, it's still unclear what will happen to the international fixtures that are scheduled to take place in the upcoming weeks. Serie A title defenders Juventus are scheduled to play Lyon at home in the UEFA Champions League on March 17.

On Sunday, Juve took on their rivals Inter Milan in an empty stadium. Until this point in the Serie A, it was the biggest match of the season. Four other matches were also held behind closed doors.

Serie A hasn't been cancelled since World War II. Currently, Juventus is leading the table with 63 points in 26 games. Lazio is second with 62 points.

Not only football, other sports events have also been hit hard because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Some of the biggest one-day cycling races in Europe, which includes Milan-San Remo and the Strade Bianche, is postponed while many other events have been completely cancelled.

So far, coronavirus has infected 9,172 people across Italy and has led to 463 deaths.