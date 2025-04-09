Bill Gates, the tech titan whose name is synonymous with wealth, has dropped a bombshell that's got everyone talking. In a candid chat on 7 April 2025, the Microsoft co-founder revealed that his three kids—Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe—will inherit a mere sliver of his £83 billion ($106 billion) fortune, less than 1% to be exact.

That's right: no gilded dynasty for the Gates clan. So, what's driving this jaw-dropping decision, and where's the rest of the cash going?

A Modest £7.9M Each: The Gates Inheritance Plan

Gates, speaking at a charity event in Seattle, laid it bare: 'Our kids are getting a great education and some money, but not a dynasty-level inheritance.' That "some money" translates to roughly £7.9 million ($10 million) per child—a tidy sum for most, but a rounding error in Gates's £83 billion ($105 billion) empire, per Page Six.

With his wealth ballooning thanks to Microsoft stock and savvy investments, why cap his kids' haul at under 1%? Gates says it's about purpose, not privilege.

He and ex-wife Melinda French Gates have long championed giving over hoarding. Their kids, now in their 20s, grew up with this ethos—Jennifer's a doctor, Rory's a budding philanthropist, and Phoebe's carving her own path. 'They've known since they were young that the bulk wouldn't come to them,' Gates added.

The Giving Pledge: £82B+ to Change the World

So, where's the other 99% headed? The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, of course. Co-founded in 2000, it's already the world's biggest private charity, with an endowment of £55 billion ($70 billion) as of 2024. Gates plans to funnel nearly all his fortune there—think £82 billion ($105 billion)—to tackle global woes like malaria, education gaps, and climate change.

It's a stark contrast to dynastic billionaires like the Waltons or Kochs, whose kids inherit empires. Gates reckons his wealth can do more good in the hands of scientists and aid workers than in trust funds—'It's not about building a Gates dynasty; it's about impact,' he said.

Why Not More?

You'd think £7.9 million ($10 million) per kid might feel stingy when your dad's worth £83 billion ($106 billion). But Gates isn't budging. He's doubled down on a philosophy he's preached for decades: too much money breeds complacency. 'I want them to work, to find their own way,' he told the crowd, hinting at his own grind from a Seattle garage to global icon.

Melinda's echoed this, once saying their kids got allowances, not blank cheques.

It's not all tough love—£7.9 million ($10 million) is still a hefty leg-up, dwarfing the average inheritance of £39,500 ($50,000) in the US, per Federal Reserve data.

Critics might call it a symbolic snub, but Gates sees it as empowerment. His kids aren't complaining either—Jennifer's praised her parents' focus on 'giving back,' while Rory's quietly followed suit with charity work.

As of 9 April 2025, the Gates trio seems on board with Dad's grand vision, even if it means missing out on billions. Gates's move flips the billionaire script. No castles or private jets for his heirs—just a nudge to make their own mark. The dynasty stops here, but the legacy? That's aiming to reshape the world.