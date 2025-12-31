Ivanka Trump reportedly became the centre of quiet tension during a Christmas getaway in Aspen after claims surfaced that her presence and security detail disrupted normal life on the ski slopes.

The trip took place recently when the resort town was packed with holiday visitors. Ivanka Trump travelled with her family while skipping White House Christmas celebrations connected to her father, Donald Trump.

According to sources, the situation unfolded because of how her movements were handled and the sheer scale of security around her.

Aspen regularly hosts celebrities and political figures during peak season. Locals say discretion is usually the unspoken rule. This time, however, several people claimed the balance was broken. What started as a festive family trip soon became a topic of conversation across town.

Other Skiers Disrupted

Sources claimed other skiers were directly affected while Ivanka Trump and her family were on the slopes. One person told Rob Shuter's Substack 'She acts like she's the first lady. The security footprint was massive. It completely disrupted skiing for everyone else.'

According to another insider, the atmosphere on the mountain felt unusual and uncomfortable. 'Seeing armed security hovering around kids on the slopes was surreal,' the source said. 'And knowing the public is footing the bill? People were not happy.'

Concerns reportedly went beyond short delays. A third source warned that the incident could harm Aspen's image in the long term. 'Celebrities come here to disappear — not to shut the place down,' they said. The town's reputation for privacy is seen as essential to its appeal.

Despite the chatter, Ivanka Trump did not hint at any tension online. On Thursday, 25 December 2025, she shared a festive message from the mountains. The caption read '✨ Merry Christmas from the mountains 🎄The greatest gift is time together. Wishing everyone a joyful Christmas filled with love, gratitude, and family 🤍❄️.'

Ivanka Stayed in a Luxurious Airbnb

The images showed Ivanka Trump enjoying the snowy setting alongside Jared Kushner and their children, Arabella Joseph and Theodore. The family was pictured skiing, spotting wildlife and relaxing indoors away from the crowds.

The photos suggested they were staying in a luxurious Airbnb rather than a hotel. Large private rentals are often favoured by high-profile guests seeking comfort and space. The setting appeared quiet and exclusive.

Ivanka Trump's outfits reflected a relaxed holiday mood. She wore a long-sleeved shirt, a flowing maxi skirt, boots, and a hat in several images. Some shots focused on her alone while others highlighted family moments. Nothing in the posts suggested controversy or disruption.

Ivanka Stayed Away From Politics Because She 'Hates' It

The decision to holiday far from Washington came as no surprise to those familiar with Ivanka Trump's political stance. When Donald Trump began his second term, she made clear she would not return to a role inside the White House.

She previously explained her reasoning on the 'Skinny Confidential' podcast. 'I went through years of craziness. Unfortunately ... you know there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine,' she said. 'You become a little bit calloused.'

Ivanka Trump also described the culture of politics bluntly. 'It's very dark, negative,' she recalled. She added that while some people thrive on conflict, 'And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me.'

Her feelings were summed up in a simple statement. 'I hate politics,' she said.

She also spoke about the toll it took on her daily life. 'Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years,' she admitted when discussing her time in Washington.

Ivanka Trump said her children were the deciding factor. She explained that the 'main reason' she will not return to the White House is because she understands 'the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear.'