Less than 24 hours after being knocked out by Anthony Joshua, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul stunned fans by calling out Canelo Alvarez, even as he claimed to be nursing a double fracture of the jaw from the bout.

The lightning-fast challenge, combined with Paul's public appearance the following day, has triggered fierce debate across boxing circles.

Supporters and critics alike have questioned whether the injury was truly as severe as described, or whether the callout was another carefully timed move to keep Paul firmly in the headlines.

Jake Paul's Injury Claim After the Joshua Fight

Paul confirmed on social media that his jaw had been broken in two places, sharing what he said was an X-ray taken after Friday night's fight.

Inside the ring, the contest itself was brutally one-sided. Joshua seized control from the opening bell, flooring Paul four times before bringing the fight to a halt in the sixth round.

Paul was left visibly bloodied by the finish, yet there was no animosity between the fighters. The two embraced after the stoppage, a moment of respect that stood in stark contrast to the punishment dished out moments earlier.

A Canelo Callout That Raised Eyebrows

What followed left many observers incredulous.

Posting from his hospital bed, Paul hinted at a potential showdown with Canelo Alvarez, boldly suggesting he could be ready to fight again within days.

The message ricocheted across social media, fuelled by the apparent contradiction between a claimed double jaw fracture and the confidence of an immediate callout. Searches for 'Jake Paul Canelo' surged as fans openly questioned how quickly such an injury could realistically heal.

Why the Canelo Call Matters

Canelo Alvarez is widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of his generation, a multi-weight world champion who has ruled boxing's elite for more than a decade.

For Paul, calling out the Mexican superstar represents far more than bravado. A bout with Canelo would rank among the biggest and most lucrative match-ups in modern boxing, instantly elevating Paul's profile regardless of the result.

That is precisely why the timing of the challenge has drawn such intense scrutiny. To many fans, the call appeared to clash sharply with Paul's own description of his injuries, raising fresh questions about judgement, credibility and the blurred line between recovery and promotion.

Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/8R8NK4OeUv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

After-Party Appearance Adds Fuel

On Saturday night, as reported by TMZ, Paul attended a high-profile after-party hosted by Celebrity Sports Entertainment at a private Miami mansion. He was seen greeting guests, posing for photographs and raising his fists for cameras.

While he kept conversation to a minimum, his appearance prompted fresh scrutiny online. Clips and images from the event circulated widely, with critics pointing to his mobility and composure as evidence that the injury may not have been as debilitating as suggested.

Fans Question Whether Jake Paul Was Really Hurt

Reaction across boxing forums and social media was divided. Supporters argued that adrenaline and pain management can mask symptoms in the short term. Detractors were less convinced, questioning whether a fighter with a broken jaw would be able to attend a crowded event less than a day later. Some went further, reviving familiar accusations about influencer boxing and suggesting the fight itself may have been staged, claims for which there is no supporting evidence.

What Jaw Fractures Typically Involve

Medical professionals generally advise rest, restricted movement and weeks of recovery for jaw fractures, often accompanied by visible swelling and limited speech. Paul has not released an official medical report beyond his own statements, leaving uncertainty about the precise nature of the injury. Without independent confirmation, questions around severity and recovery timelines remain unanswered.

Hype, Recovery and the Business of Influencer Boxing

Paul has built a reputation for turning controversy into momentum. By calling out Canelo so quickly, he ensured that discussion shifted from defeat to future spectacle. Promoters and analysts note that such tactics are common in influencer boxing, where attention and engagement can be as valuable as wins and losses.

Where Things Stand Now

There is no confirmation of negotiations between Paul and Canelo, and no additional medical updates have been released. For now, the story continues to evolve as fans debate whether Paul's recovery claims align with what they saw, and whether his next bold callout is ambition, bravado, or simply another calculated move in the business of modern boxing.