Joaquim Valente, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor who recently married supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has spent decades building a life defined by discipline, teaching and martial arts philosophy. While his relationship with Bündchen has brought him global attention, Valente's story stands firmly on its own — rooted in family tradition, academic study and a lifelong commitment to self-defence.

Born in Brazil, Joaquim was introduced to Brazilian jiu-jitsu almost as soon as he could walk. He began training at the age of two under Grandmaster Hélio Gracie, one of the most influential figures in the martial art's history.

Unlike many instructors who focus primarily on competition, Valente's approach emphasises practical self-defence. Alongside his brothers Pedro and Gui, he teaches techniques grounded in natural movement, accessibility and real-world application rather than sport-only performance.

The couple quietly tied the knot after years together, but Valente remains best known in professional circles for his work as a co-founder and instructor at the Valente Brothers academy in Miami, where he trains students of all ages and abilities.

Academic Training and Broader Skillset

Valente moved to Miami in 2007, where he earned a degree in criminology from Barry University. His academic background has informed his teaching philosophy, particularly in understanding conflict prevention, situational awareness and proportional response.

In addition to jiu-jitsu, Valente has trained extensively in boxing and jūdō, giving him a well-rounded martial arts foundation. In 2007, he received his black belt and Professors' Diploma from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie — an honour awarded to fewer than 30 practitioners over 75 years.

How He Met Gisele Bündchen

Valente first crossed paths with Bündchen through his academy, where she initially enrolled her son for classes. In interviews, Bündchen has credited Valente with introducing her to the deeper philosophy behind jiu-jitsu, which ultimately led her to train as well.

Though romance rumours followed public sightings in 2022, the pair did not confirm their relationship until later. They have been together since mid-2023 and welcomed their first child together in February 2025.

A Wedding Held in Private

While details of their wedding remain largely private, the marriage marked a significant moment in Valente's increasingly public profile. Still, those close to him note that his priorities remain unchanged — family, teaching and preserving the traditional values of jiu-jitsu.

Valente continues to avoid celebrity culture, rarely speaking publicly about his personal life and keeping his social media focused on training, movement and outdoor activity.

10 Photos of Joaquim Valente

As a private individual with very minimal online presence other than the shared Jiu-jitsu social media page, Joaquim maintains a select few of his online:

Joaquim Valente pictured with brother Gui in a pool during their younger years.

Valente has maintained his privacy for a while, and has not updated his Facebook profile photo in 10 years, and remains to have a private account on Instagram and Threads.

A larger part of his photos online has Valente demonstrating Brazilian jiu-jitsu techniques at their Miami academy, which he co-owns with two of his brothers.

Joaquim Valente pictured with brothers Pedro and Gui, his longtime training partners.

Aside from martial arts, Valente also remains active in other ways, like biking and horseback riding

Another 20k today trough trails... Great way to end 2011... Posted by Joaquim Valente on Thursday, December 29, 2011

He also has a throwback photos during his early jiu-jitsu training years in Brazil.

While some are posted by close family, like this very charming photo greeting from his brother Pedro.

Today, November 7th, is a day of celebration for the Valente Brothers family. We're honoring the birthday of a great... Posted by Pedro Valente on Thursday, November 7, 2024

While public attention may often be centering on his marriage, Joaquim Valente's reputation has been built long before headlines followed him. His work reflects a commitment to preserving jiu-jitsu as both a discipline and a philosophy — one centred on respect, control and lifelong learning.

And as interest in his personal life grows, Valente remains focused on teaching and mentorship, continuing a legacy passed down through generations. For those who train under him, his story is not about fame, but about mastery, consistency and purpose –- and now, as the new husband of a well-known super model.