Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts faces a potentially season-ending absence after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs. The 28-year-old initially received a diagnosis of superficial vein thrombosis in his calf during medical evaluations in London. However, further testing revealed a more serious condition that has ruled him out of contact football while he undergoes treatment.

The Eagles and Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed the diagnosis on 19 October 2026, stating that he would require blood-thinning medication and would not be permitted to participate in contact activities. The statement gave no timeline for his return, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

How Jalen Hurts' Blood Clot Diagnosis Could End His 2026 Season

Hurts' medical concerns emerged after he injured his calf during Philadelphia's 4 October loss to the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Eagles, he told the team about the injury on 8 October.

An ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot, and Hurts was cleared to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on 11 October. A follow-up ultrasound approximately 72 hours later then showed movement in the clot, the Eagles said on 15 October, and they ruled him out of the next game against the Carolina Panthers.

The team placed him on injured reserve on 17 October, ruling him out for at least four games.

Further medical evaluations subsequently established a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning blood clots were present in both lungs. DVT is the formation of a blood clot in a deep vein, usually in the leg. A pulmonary embolism occurs when a clot travels to the lungs and blocks blood flow through a pulmonary artery

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

What Nicole Lynn Said About Jalen Hurts' Recovery

Lynn, president of football at Klutch Sports Group and Hurts' representative, issued a joint statement with the Eagles on 19 October outlining his diagnosis and treatment plan. The statement confirmed that specialists in London initially identified superficial vein thrombosis before further testing established the additional diagnoses.

'He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations', the statement said. It added: 'Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery'.

According to the statement, Hurts' treatment should involve only anticoagulation medication. He will be prohibited from participating in contact activities, including football, while taking blood thinners. The Eagles and Lynn said they anticipate he will have the opportunity to resume contact football once he is off the medication.

In the meantime, Hurts is expected to remain involved with the team and continue conditioning. The statement said they anticipate no long-term effects.

https://t.co/aInIuUYiQJ — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) October 19, 2026

Jalen Hurts' Wife, NFL Career and $255 Million Eagles Contract

Hurts married Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows in spring 2025 after maintaining a largely private relationship. The couple met while attending the University of Alabama, and Burrows has worked in the technology sector.

On the field, Hurts established himself as one of Philadelphia's most important players after becoming the team's starting quarterback in 2021. He led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII following the 2022 season before helping the franchise win Super Bowl LIX in February 2025. Hurts was named the game's Most Valuable Player after Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

His standing within the organisation was reflected in a five-year contract extension worth $255 million (about £204 million), agreed in April 2023. The deal included $179.3 million (approximately £143.4 million) in total guaranteed money, reinforcing Philadelphia's commitment to Hurts as its long-term quarterback.

Tanner McKee started in Hurts' place against the Panthers on 18 October, completing 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in a 25-14 defeat. Hurts, meanwhile, is expected to remain active around the team while he recovers.