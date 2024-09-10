KEY POINTS Jones was paid a mere $7000 for Star Wars, but he said a string of commercials that followed 'took good care of him'.

Throughout his career, Jones won three Tony awards, two Emmys, and a Grammy, as well as an honorary Oscar in 2011 for lifetime achievement.

Legendary American actor James Earl Jones, best known for his iconic portrayal as the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, has passed away at the age of 93. His agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed that Jones died early Monday morning, surrounded by his family. No cause of death was immediately provided.

A Distinguished Life

Jones was born in Arkabutla, Mississippi, to Robert Earl Jones, an actor, boxer, and chauffeur, and his wife Ruth (née Connolly), a teacher. Proud of his African and Irish ancestry, Jones's early life was shaped by his father's minor success in acting and his mother's commitment to education.

Jones made his screen debut in Stanley Kubrick's black-comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove (1964) and went on to build an acclaimed Hollywood career, appearing in a diverse range of films, including Field of Dreams, Coming to America, Conan the Barbarian, and The Lion King.

The Voice of Darth Vader

Though Jones starred in dozens of films, he is best remembered for his role as the voice of the Star Wars villain Darth Vader. Hired by Star Wars director George Lucas, Jones provided the terrifying, gravelly vocals for the dark lord. Reflecting on his role, Jones once shared, "He [Lucas] thought about using Orson Welles but realised he might be too recognisable, so he hired me to do the voice by just reading the words off the page. I did it in a couple of hours."

Although Jones was paid just $7,000 for the original Star Wars film, he said subsequent commercials took good care of him. Initially, Jones wanted to avoid crediting for the film, feeling his voiceovers were merely part of the special effects. However, he eventually relented and went on to voice Darth Vader in several films, television series, and video games.

Jones voiced Darth Vader in Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Return of the Jedi (1983). He reprised the role again in Rogue One (2016) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

One of cinema's most iconic lines, "I am your father," delivered by Vader to Luke Skywalker (portrayed by Mark Hamill) in The Empire Strikes Back, remains etched in film history.

Tributes from Co-Stars and Fans

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, paid tribute to Jones on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "RIP Dad," followed by a broken heart emoji.

"Star Wars creator George Lucas praised Jones in 2015, saying: 'He created, with very little dialogue, one of the greatest villains that ever lived.'"

In September 2022, Jones announced his retirement from voicing Darth Vader, with future roles set to be created using his archived audio through a company called Respeecher.

A Storied Career Beyond Star Wars

Jones's talent extended far beyond his work in Star Wars. He made his mark on Broadway, winning three Tony Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as a Grammy. In 1971, he became only the second Black man to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor, following Sidney Poitier.

His portrayal of the beloved Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King (1994) further cemented his status as a cultural icon. Jones reprised the role in the 2019 live-action remake, making him the only member of the original cast to return.

Achieving EGOT Status and Lifetime Recognition

Jones is one of the rare entertainers to achieve coveted EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards). He was honoured with an honorary Oscar in 2011 for lifetime achievement in film, a fitting tribute to a career that spanned decades and touched the lives of millions.

In paying tribute, Star Trek actor LeVar Burton remarked: "There will never be another of his particular combination of graces."

Kevin Costner, who starred alongside Jones in Field of Dreams, shared: "That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I'll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams."

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer added that Jones's "voice and talent will be remembered always," calling him "legendary" and noting that his roles have had a lasting impact on cinema.

Colman Domingo, another notable actor, wrote: "Thank you, dear James Earl Jones, for everything. You are a master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best."

Many fans also remembered Jones fondly, particularly for his portrayal of Mufasa. One fan shared a clip of his powerful performance in The Lion King, calling him "one of the most powerful, evocative, emotional voices in cinema history."

Personal Life and Legacy

Jones's personal life was marked by two marriages. His first, to actress Julienne Marie in 1968, ended in divorce in 1972. In 1982, he married Cecilia Hart, with whom he had a son, Flynn, who followed in his father's footsteps and became an actor. Cecilia Hart passed away in 2016, and Jones is survived by his son Flynn and his brother Matthew.

Jones leaves behind an unparalleled legacy in film, theatre, and television. His distinctive voice and immense talent made him a household name, while his contributions to the arts will continue to inspire future generations. His passing marks the end of an era, but his work will forever remain a treasured part of cinema history.