In the 111-110 overtime win by the Houston Rockets against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, James Harden made four three-pointers. The feat allowed him to pass Jason Terry as the player with the 5th all-time career three-point shots made at 2,283.

It was a see-saw battle between Russell Westbrook and Celtics player Jayson Tatum for the entire game. Both players seemed unstoppable on the floor. The Rockets had a comfortable lead at the dying seconds of the game. After a couple of desperation plays by Boston, they were able to tie the game at 104. The final play was in Boston's hand, but they ran out of time to put up a second attempt, after missing and recovering their first try.

It was actually a bad night for Harden, shooting 4 of 17 in the three-point line and 7 of 24 overall, finishing with 21 points and 8 assists. It is far from his 35.2 points per game average this season. Westbrook finished with 41 points while Tatum answered with 32 of his own.

It's Harden's 11th season in the NBA, playing most of it for Houston. He started to make a name for himself in Oklahoma City Thunder in his early 20's. The 30-year-old Harden isn't showing signs of his age, and is one of the top candidates to win the MVP again this year. He first won it in 2018. He is also the back-to-back scoring champion of the league, and will most likely win it again this year.

According to NBA.com, his 2,283rd three-point shot turned him into the 5th all-time three-point scorer of all time. 3rd and 4th place belong to Stephen Curry and Kyle Korver with 2,492 and 2,428, respectively. Both players are still active, and their numbers can still rise, making it difficult for Harden to catch up.

Second place belongs to Reggie Miller at 2,560. If Curry wasn't injured this season, he most likely would have passed it already. The first place belongs to Ray Allen, with 2,973 three points made.

Curry, Korver, and Harden still have a few years left in their tanks. Their rankings would likely rise up a notch or two in the coming seasons.