President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly shared the same girlfriend in the early 1990s, treating the arrangement as 'a shared joke' between the two men, according to shocking new claims from Trump's longtime biographer.

Michael Wolff revealed during his Inside Trump's Head podcast that the duo were so close during 1993 and 1994 that they were 'sharing a girlfriend' at the same time Trump was beginning his relationship with Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993. 'This is a Norwegian model and whatever the arrangement is, back and forth, I mean—again, they are playing with someone and this is their shared, not only girlfriend, but kind of a shared joke,' Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles.

'I Gave Her to Donald'

The late paedophile appeared to confirm as much in a 2015 email that was released last month as part of a massive Epstein files dump. In the email to New York Times finance journalist Landon Thomas Jr., Epstein attached a link to Norwegian cosmetics heiress Celina Midelfart, followed by the message: 'My 20-year-old girlfriend in '93, that after two years i gave to donald.'

A 'Wonderful Secret'

In September, The Wall Street Journal published a sexually suggestive birthday letter dedicated to Epstein that was illustrated and signed by Trump. The message, encased in a doodle of a woman's body, made several references to a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. 'There must be more to life than having everything,' the letter reads, attributing the line to a 'voice over'. 'Donald: Yes. there is, but I won't tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret,' the letter concludes.

The president has consistently denied penning the letter, but Wolff speculated that it was possibly referring to their shared girlfriend. 'I would say [it's] sort of likely that his reference to this "secret" that we have in the birthday letter is about their shared girlfriend,' Wolff said.

Who Is Celina Midelfart?

Celina Midelfart comes from a prominent, mega-rich Norwegian family that made its fortune in the cosmetics industry. She was born in February 1973 in Oslo and studied at the London School of Economics before pursuing a business degree at New York University. Evidence given during Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 trial claimed that Midelfart was one of Epstein's girlfriends in the '90s and had taken 13 flights on his private plane, dubbed 'the Lolita Express'.

However, Midelfart has denied the claims. In a statement issued via her attorney in 2021, she said she 'never dated, nor had any romantic relationship, with Epstein.' She stated that around 25 years ago, she had plans to invest funds in the US markets and spoke with Epstein in his capacity as a financial adviser at Bear Stearns. She also denied having a romantic relationship with Trump, saying they 'enjoyed a mutually respectful friendship' whilst she rented an apartment in Trump Tower during her studies in New York from 1996 to 1998.

Michael Wolff: "If you want to understand Donald Trump.. For more than ten years he was the best friend of Jeffrey Epstein. Their friendship was clearly over women."pic.twitter.com/dDclrt5qbD — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 2, 2026

White House Denies Claims

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded to the allegations by attacking Wolff's credibility. 'Why isn't the Daily Beast concerned with their own employee—Michael Wolff—closely corresponding with, and even offering advice to Jeffrey Epstein, in addition to spreading countless lies?' Jackson said.

Wolff said both Epstein and Trump 'lived in this world in which there was no pretense and no value at all to domesticity'. He added that Epstein and Trump's lifestyle of 'constant pursuit of women' continued even after Trump married Marla Maples, who gave birth to daughter Tiffany in 1993.

The revelations come as more than 20,000 documents from Epstein's estate were released by the House Oversight Committee in November 2025. The files contain numerous references to Trump, including emails in which Epstein offered photos of 'donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen' and claimed that Trump 'spent hours at my house' with a known victim. Trump has repeatedly called the Epstein files release a 'Democrat inspired Hoax'.