JetBlue to Cancel All Flights to Miami

JetBlue has confirmed it will cancel all flights to Miami International Airport (MIA), citing financial difficulties and declining demand. The decision, announced on 20 June 2025, marks a major shift in the airline's South Florida operations as it seeks to cut costs and reallocate resources.

The move comes as JetBlue grapples with ongoing economic challenges. The airline, once known for its budget-friendly flights and expanding domestic network, is now making tough decisions to remain competitive.

If you have an upcoming JetBlue flight scheduled to Miami, here's what you need to know — including how to secure a refund or rebook your journey.

JetBlue to End Miami Flights Starting 3 September

JetBlue will officially cease all operations to and from Miami International Airport on 3 September 2025. The airline notified the Miami-Dade Aviation Department of the decision via email, sent to Communications Director Greg Chin.

JetBlue began servicing MIA in 2021 as part of its South Florida expansion strategy. At its peak, the airline operated an average of 14 daily flights, primarily connecting major US cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Hartford, and Newark.

Declining Demand Prompts Exit from MIA

According to JetBlue, the move is a strategic decision based on performance and profitability.

'To free aircraft for new routes, we've recently made the decision to end a small number of unprofitable flights, including between Boston and Miami,' said JetBlue Corporate Communications Director Derek Dombrowski in a statement to The Street.

He added: 'We continually evaluate how our network is performing and make changes as needed.'

JetBlue Passengers Offered Refunds or Alternative Routes

Affected travellers have two options: receive a full refund or rebook to a nearby airport. JetBlue will continue to operate flights into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and West Palm Beach, offering flexible alternatives for passengers still travelling to South Florida.

If you were booked to fly into Miami and prefer to land at MIA, JetBlue encourages you to request a refund and rebook with another airline.

How to Get a JetBlue Refund

JetBlue has outlined a simple process for affected passengers to claim their refunds via its official website. Here's how:

Log in to your JetBlue account and navigate to Manage Trips. Select the affected flight. Click 'Cancel' to begin the refund process. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your claim.

JetBlue confirmed that only passengers who cancel their flights will receive a full refund. Reimbursements will be processed back to the original form of payment.

What's Next for JetBlue?

Despite the cutback at Miami International, JetBlue remains active in South Florida through its services at FLL and West Palm Beach. Industry analysts say the airline is now focusing on reallocating aircraft to higher-demand routes as part of its long-term survival strategy.

The cancellation of all MIA flights is the latest in a series of belt-tightening moves as JetBlue contends with rising operational costs, intense competition, and shifting passenger demand post-pandemic.

Travellers are advised to check their emails and JetBlue accounts regularly for updates, especially if flying after 3 September.