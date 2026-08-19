Financial guru and the host of CNBC's Mad Money show, Jim Cramer, recommended four memory stocks on Monday that have all surged by a minimum of 188% year-to-date.

Cramer, who usually avoids stocks that rally quickly in a short period, believes memory stocks are the biggest beneficiaries of the AI trade in 2026. He highlights Sandisk's 584% YTD jump, Seagate's 228% rally, Micron's 229% gains, and Western Digital's 188% gains.

Cramer acknowledged that he is not early, but also not late, believing that these stocks have more room for upside as the AI boom has transformed the historically cyclical memory industry.

Generally, memory makers would respond to surging demand by rapidly scaling production, ending up creating excess supply that would eventually weigh on prices and earnings. However, Cramer believes that this memory cycle is different because AI data centres are creating a major shortage of memory capacity.

He even highlighted Elon Musk's recent X post about memory being the primary hurdle to data centre expansion. Cramer claimed that memory manufacturers are becoming more disciplined as they focus on securing revenue via long-term client contracts rather than chasing volume by expanding production. 'They are basically building only to suit,' Cramer said.

However, he went beyond market dynamics to highlight how these memory makers are also equally prioritising returning value to shareholders via massive stock buyback programmes.

Note that Sandisk currently holds $15.5 billion in buyback capacity, while Seagate is working through its $5 billion repurchase authorisation. Even Western Digital added $4 billion to its own buyback plan earlier this year. 'They're taking that money and sending it to you, the shareholder, rather than investing in new capacity,' Cramer inferred from the trends.

Cramer Believes Micron Stands Out

While Cramer is confident in the overall memory sector, he made an ambitious prediction that the Micron Technology stock could double again before the AI boom comes to an end, given that there is no data centre buildout slump.

Although Micron has limited share repurchases due to CHIPS Act restrictions tied to government funding, major buyback expansions are likely after restrictions end on 9th December.

Cramer understood that the pace of the data centre buildout could eventually slow down, which would result in memory makers again creating excess supply, but that is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

'So why not own one of these memory stocks,' Cramer stated. 'Sometimes the opportunity is too great and you can't afford not to take it.' In all, Cramer believes that the bigger mistake is assuming these companies will probably repeat their historically cyclical patterns.

Cramer's Charitable Trust, which serves as the model portfolio for CNBC's Investing Club, reportedly opened a new stake in Micron recently, when the stock declined alongside broader declines in South Korean semiconductor stocks.

Michael Burry's Micron Short

In early July, famed investor Michael Burry had shorted Micron near $1,052 per share, believing that the ongoing memory cycle is not different, as claimed by Cramer.

Cyclical industries eventually boom and bust, but structural shifts like the AI boom in the memory industry can prolong those cycles far longer than expected. While many market experts maintain a bullish stance on Micron, Burry thinks it won't escape cyclicality forever because, with time, supply will increase and pricing will normalise.

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While the ongoing memory cycle has been stretched by an unprecedented wave of AI investment, Cramer appears to somewhat agree with Burry that this uptrend will not last forever.

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