Cathie Wood's ARK Invest used Monday's stock-market volatility to ramp up its exposure to two of the biggest names in artificial intelligence, buying Nvidia and Broadcom stocks, while cutting its position in agricultural-equipment giant Deere by roughly $36.8 million.

The trades offer a revealing snapshot of how Wood's hedge fund is positioning its actively managed exchange-traded funds as investors debate whether the massive AI buildout can continue at its current pace amid skyrocketing expenses without equivalent output.

According to ARK's daily trade disclosures, the firm purchased 122,422 Nvidia shares worth over $26 million across five ETFs on 10th August. It also added 39,020 Broadcom shares valued at about $16.5 million. ARK simultaneously sold 60,458 Deere shares worth roughly $36.8 million.

Cathie Wood's ARK Bullish on Nvidia Long-Term

The Nvidia purchase came after the chipmaker's shares fell 2.86% on Monday, as investors digested news surrounding a potentially enormous financing push for AI infrastructure.

Nvidia announced partnerships with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, and KKR aimed at establishing financing platforms capable of mobilising over $500 billion of third-party capital for the ongoing AI compute infrastructure buildout.

The scale of the initiative immediately raised questions about leverage, financing structures, and related financial risks, but Wood ramped up ARK's stake in Nvidia rather than backing away.

The move is consistent with ARK's long-standing view of Nvidia as a critical 'picks and shovels' provider to the AI revolution. ARK had also previously highlighted Nvidia's role in accelerated computing.

Broadcom becomes another AI bet

ARK's $16.5 million Broadcom purchase is equally notable. Broadcom has increasingly emerged as an alternative way for investors to gain exposure to the AI infrastructure boom, particularly through custom AI accelerators and networking technology. Note that Broadcom shares have gained 20.2% year to date.

The company is also participating directly in the financing and infrastructure expansion surrounding AI. In June, Broadcom announced an AI infrastructure platform with Apollo and Blackstone designed to support more than 20 gigawatts of compute capacity, beginning with a $35 billion transaction tied to more than one gigawatt.

That gives Wood's simultaneous Nvidia and Broadcom purchases an interesting dimension: ARK is not simply betting on AI applications, but on the physical infrastructure required to run them.

Why Is ARK selling Deere?

ARK sold 60,458 Deere shares, extending a recent pattern of reductions in its Deere position. The company remains a significant industrial name, but the move suggests ARK is reallocating capital towards areas it sees as having stronger exposure to its disruptive-innovation themes.

Read more Jensen Huang, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin Lose $27B Combined; Musk and Zuckerberg Grow Richer Jensen Huang, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin Lose $27B Combined; Musk and Zuckerberg Grow Richer

The contrast is striking: nearly $43.1 million went into Nvidia and Broadcom combined, while approximately $36.8 million came out of Deere.

ARK also bought 58,142 Cloudflare shares worth about $18.1 million and 25,790 Teradyne shares valued at roughly $9.4 million. On the selling side, it reduced Shopify by about $7 million and Snowflake by approximately $5.2 million.

The latest trades show a clear preference for AI infrastructure and technology exposure despite growing concerns about valuations and the enormous sums being committed to data centres. However, it does not mean ARK believes every AI stock will rise.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.