Karoline Leavitt is leaving the White House at just 28, closing an extraordinary political chapter that began with a young staffer entering Donald Trump's first administration and ended with her becoming the youngest White House press secretary in US history.

But while headlines have focused on her departure, another question has attracted almost as much attention: how much is Karoline Leavitt worth?

The answer requires some caution. Media reports have estimated Leavitt's net worth at $6 million to $7 million, but that figure is not supported by a publicly disclosed personal net-worth statement. Her official financial disclosure provides a much more concrete picture and reveals that her financial story is more complicated than a simple millionaire salary narrative.

From College Intern to Trump's Press Secretary

Leavitt's political rise began unusually early. After studying at Saint Anselm College, she entered Trump's first White House as an intern in the Presidential Correspondence Office. After graduating in 2019, she returned to the administration and eventually became an assistant White House press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany.

That early experience put Leavitt inside Trump's communications operation before she was even 24.

When Trump left office in January 2021, Leavitt did not leave politics. She became communications director for Republican Representative Elise Stefanik.

In 2022, she attempted to turn her growing profile into elected office, winning the Republican primary for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. However, she ultimately lost the general election to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas, but it did not end her political career.

Instead, Leavitt moved deeper into Trump's political network, working as a spokesperson for MAGA Inc. before joining Trump's 2024 presidential campaign as national press secretary. That campaign role became her springboard back to the White House.

Trump selected Leavitt as his press secretary in November 2024. She officially took office on 20th January 2025, becoming the youngest person ever to hold the position.

Insights Into Karoline Leavitt's Salary

Her White House salary is substantial by ordinary standards, but it does not explain the wealth estimates circulating online.

As of 2026, Leavitt was among the highest-paid White House officials, with a reported annual salary of $195,200. That is the top standard salary level for full-time White House Office employees. Yet her government salary was only one part of her pre-White House financial picture.

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Leavitt's 2025 federal financial disclosure shows that her company, KCL LLC, generated $165,000 in business income, while the Republican National Committee paid her $35,000 in salary during the reporting period. The disclosure also lists compensation sources, including Newsmax, the Howie Carr Radio Network, political consulting clients, MAGA Inc., Trump's campaign, and Olympic Media, among others.

That is perhaps the most revealing part of her financial story: Leavitt built multiple income streams around political communications before returning to the federal payroll.

Is Karoline Leavitt Really Worth $7 Million?

ProPublica's analysis of Leavitt's official disclosure puts her reported asset values at approximately $1.3 million to $2.8 million. Her disclosure lists several substantial cash accounts, including one valued between $500,001 and $1 million, alongside additional bank balances and investments.

She also reported holdings in companies including Nvidia, Tesla, AMD, Boeing, Exxon Mobil, Robinhood, Occidental Petroleum, and Trump Media & Technology Group. Note that her Tesla holding was valued between $50,001 and $100,000 in the filing.

At the same time, the disclosure records three mortgages exceeding $1 million each, associated with investment or rental properties. That makes it impossible to establish a precise personal net worth simply by adding the reported assets.

Her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is also a real estate developer, also has business interests, including companies connected to real estate and hospitality, but those assets should not automatically be counted as Leavitt's personal wealth.

In all, Leavitt's career demonstrates how valuable political influence can become when combined with television, consulting, campaigning, and social-media visibility.

At 28, she has already occupied jobs that many Washington professionals spend decades pursuing. Now, as she leaves the White House at the end of August 2026, Trump says she will remain one of his top outside advisers and an influential Republican voice ahead of the midterm elections.