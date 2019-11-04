After being sacked by Manchester United, Jose Mourinho is now being pegged as the next in line to replace Niko Kovac as Bayern Munich's team manager.

The departure of Kovac left the team with a lot of structural problems and they are looking for solutions to their current situation.

Mourinho's achievements include winning six trophies for Chelsea FC in three years. He still stands as the most successful manager in the history of the football club.

Aside from his winning ways in Chelsea, The Special One has had success in Spain, Italy, England and Portugal. That makes him the most successful coach in the European big leagues. However, he still lacks experience in German football.

Rumored to be headed to Arsenal, the possibility of Mourinho going to Bayern Munich was hinted by former Manchester United and Bayern Munich star Bastian Schweinsteiger.

"I remember he was always asking me about Bayern and the Bundesliga. During our away games, there was always Bundesliga on TV," said Schweinsteiger, who also dreams of Mourinho giving German football a shot.

Schweinsteiger added that Mourinho is already studying the German language and is very familiar with the local players.

Being unable to achieve massive success in Manchester United and after having a dismal second run with Chelsea doesn't erase the fact that Mourinho is still one of the most successful coaches today.

Joining Mourinho in the shortlist of replacements for Kovac are Erik ten Hag, Massimiliano Allegri, Hans-Dieter Flick and Thomas Tuchel.

With Arsenal being the favorite to land Mourihno, Metro claims that that there is no substance behind the rumours saying that the coach has met with club executives.

It has been a year since Mourinho was employed by any team and his inclusion in the list to replace Kovac will certainly create shockwaves.

Despite the departure of Kovac, Bayern Munich still remains one of the favourites to win their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. A win over Olympiacos this week will land them a seat in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Being at the helm of such a big European powerhouse will surely appeal to Mourinho. If he lands the job, he may achieve success that is nearly impossible to replicate. It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks.