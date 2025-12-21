It was a heart-stopping moment that silenced the stadium and left fans in Buffalo holding their breath. Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP and the undisputed heartbeat of the Bills' offence, lay on the turf clutching his right foot, sparking immediate fears that the season might have just taken a catastrophic turn.

What followed was a chaotic sequence involving a locker room dash, a bizarre officiating controversy that saved the Bills from a safety, and a collective sigh of relief that could be felt from the stands to the broadcast booth after Allen was cleared to return.

Josh Allen Clears X-Rays After Injury Scare Against Browns

The drama unfolded late in the second quarter when the Cleveland Browns' defence broke through the line with devastating force. Allen was swallowed up by Myles Garrett and Alex Wright for a crushing 22-yard sack, pinning the Bills back to their own one-yard line with just 60 seconds remaining in the half. The hit left Allen visibly favouring his right foot, a sight that instantly raised alarms on the Buffalo sideline.

Josh Allen… WHAT THE HELL!?



Josh Allen kept running back, had Myles Garrett and Mason Graham right there, almost a safety 🤯 pic.twitter.com/f3LFMijHFl — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 21, 2025

Despite the pain, Allen managed to stay on the field for one more play—a gritty one-yard gain up the middle—before the Bills were forced to punt.

Injury Update: QB Josh Allen had X-rays on his foot and has been cleared to return. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 21, 2025

Once on the sideline, the concern deepened as cameras caught the quarterback removing his right shoe before limping towards the locker room for urgent medical evaluation.

Fortunately for the Bills Mafia, the team provided a swift update. The franchise announced that X-rays on Allen's foot were negative, and he was cleared to return to the game.

Bizarre Ruling Saves Josh Allen From Giving Up A Safety

While the injury was the headline worry, a strange officiating decision earlier in the same drive had already sparked fierce debate. With the Bills facing a second-and-one from their own 24-yard line, Allen found himself retreating rapidly under immense pressure from the Browns' pass rush.

Myles Garrett closed in, causing Allen to fall at the one-yard line and roll backwards into the end zone. To the naked eye, and certainly to the Browns' defence, it looked like a clear safety—Allen had come to rest with the ball not entirely out of the end zone, having been forced back by pressure. However, the officials spotted the ball on the one-yard line, ruling that the quarterback had 'given himself up' at the point where he began to fall.

The decision was highly contentious. Usually, a player gives themselves up by sliding feet-first or taking a clear knee. In this instance, Allen simply fell while running backwards, neither sliding nor kneeling, yet he was deemed to have voluntarily ended the play before rolling into the danger zone.

Critics Question Whether Josh Allen Truly Gave Himself Up

The ruling saved the Bills two points and possession, but it left analysts and fans puzzled. He was running away from pressure and fell. He didn't take a knee. He didn't slide. He fell without being touched and came to rest with part of the ball in the end zone.

By the letter of the law, it arguably should have been a safety, but the officials' interpretation of his intent bailed out the offence. Compounding the frustration for Cleveland was the fact that the play is not reviewable. The scenario further reinforces the belief among many fans that all plays should be subject to review.