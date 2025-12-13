Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are preparing to welcome their first child together. The 'Pitch Perfect' star revealed her pregnancy on 12 December, just one day after turning 29, sharing an adorable video of Allen kissing her baby bump in the snow as fans and followers celebrated the exciting news.

Hailee Steinfeld Announces Pregnancy After Birthday Celebration

Hailee Steinfeld is set to become a mother. The 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actress revealed on 12 December that she is expecting her first child with husband Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. The announcement came just a day after Steinfeld celebrated her birthday, making the joyous news even more memorable for fans and followers worldwide.

In a sweet video shared via her Substack newsletter, Allen is seen bending down to kiss Steinfeld's baby bump as the couple posed in the snow. Steinfeld wore a cosy hoodie labelled 'Mother,' while the newlyweds shared tender moments alongside a tiny snowman. The clip, captioned simply with a red heart emoji, immediately went viral, with congratulations flooding in from both sports and entertainment circles.

When Did Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Get Married?

Steinfeld and Allen exchanged vows earlier this year, with the wedding taking place on May 31, 2025, in Southern California. According to the actress, the ceremony was private and phone-free, allowing guests to remain fully present. Photographer Jose Villa captured the moments, despite the challenge of not having phones to assist.

The couple had been dating since 2023 and became engaged in November 2024. Allen proposed on a romantic seaside setting, which Steinfeld later described as perfectly executed so that she looked her best in the photos. The engagement and wedding marked the start of a whirlwind year for the celebrity duo.

Life as an NFL Power Couple

Steinfeld chose to announce her pregnancy as part of a reflective list in her Beau Society newsletter. She shared 29 of her favourite moments from the past year, with the pregnancy reveal ranking as the final item. The list offered fans a glimpse into her personal milestones, blending career highlights with life-changing personal events.

Allen has also spoken about the new chapter in his life since marrying Steinfeld. In August, he told reporters, 'None other than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff, that was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one.' The couple's deep bond has been evident through both social media posts and public appearances, making their pregnancy announcement even more celebrated.

As Allen and Steinfeld prepare to welcome their first child, life continues at a hectic pace. The quarterback and the Buffalo Bills are currently contending in Week 15 of the NFL season, with their eyes on the AFC East championship. Despite the demands of professional sports, Allen has expressed how Steinfeld's support has positively impacted his performance on and off the field.

For Steinfeld, the upcoming arrival marks a new chapter in her personal life. The actress, known for roles in 'Hawkeye,' 'Sinners' and the 'Pitch Perfect' series, now balances her acting career with family life in the public eye. Fans have been quick to share excitement, praising the couple's chemistry and expressing anticipation for the newest addition to their family.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's journey from engagement to marriage to impending parenthood has captured hearts worldwide. With a private wedding, a heartfelt proposal, and now the announcement of a baby, the couple continues to blend Hollywood glamour with NFL stardom, proving themselves as one of the most adored celebrity pairings of 2025.