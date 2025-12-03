Quentin Tarantino has sparked fresh discussion among film buffs after naming Black Hawk Down as his favourite movie of the 21st century so far. During a recent appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, the legendary filmmaker revealed a top ten list that spans animated features, war epics and offbeat comedies, showcasing his diverse appreciation for cinema.

Here are his chosen ten, and what makes each stand out through Tarantino's eyes.

1. Black Hawk Down (2001)

A war drama directed by Ridley Scott, the film recounts the 1993 US military operation in Mogadishu that went tragically awry. Featuring a large ensemble cast including Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor and Eric Bana, the film delivers an intense depiction of battle and turmoil. Tarantino called Scott's execution 'beyond extraordinary'.

2. Toy Story 3 (2010)

This emotionally powerful Pixar sequel ranks second on Tarantino's list. The film intertwines sharp wit with mature themes of growing up, loss and nostalgia. Its closing moments resonated deeply with him. He said: 'That last five minutes ripped my f--- heart out, and if I even try to describe the end, I'll start crying and get choked up... It's just remarkable.

3. Lost in Translation (2003)

Directed by Sofia Coppola, this quietly introspective drama explores disconnection, loneliness and unexpected human bonding. The minimalist approach evokes a lingering melancholy and emotional nuance, reflecting Tarantino's admiration for subtle character-driven storytelling.

4. Dunkirk (2017)

Christopher Nolan's immersive war epic portrays the Allied evacuation of World War II through an unconventional narrative structure, intense visuals and sparse dialogue. Tarantino admitted he did not initially connect with the film, but by repeated viewings said, 'it just blew me away'.

5. There Will Be Blood (2007)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, this moody period drama explores greed, power and obsession in early 20th‑century America. Its dark tone, brooding performances and moral ambiguity evidently struck a chord with Tarantino, who included it among his top five.

6. Zodiac (2007)

David Fincher's slow-burning thriller charts the obsessive pursuit of the infamous serial killer. Known for its precise pacing and grim realism, the film demonstrates how tension and atmosphere can rival the visceral impact of blockbuster spectacle.

7. Unstoppable (2010)

Tony Scott's high-stakes action thriller focuses on a runaway freight train carrying toxic chemicals. Relentless pacing and escalating suspense secured its spot among Tarantino's favourites.

8. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

George Miller's post-apocalyptic spectacle remains one of the most visually audacious action films of modern cinema. Tarantino's endorsement underlines his admiration for bold filmmaking, kinetic storytelling and pure cinematic energy.

9. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

A horror‑comedy from Edgar Wright, Shaun of the Dead mixes zombie horror with dry humour, which is a blend that delivers laughs and chills in equal measure. Its fresh take on genre conventions evidently appeals to Tarantino's eclectic tastes.

10. Midnight in Paris (2011)

This romantic comedy‑fantasy from Woody Allen evokes nostalgia, whimsy and wistful longing. For Tarantino to place it in his top ten suggests he values films that transport viewers to another time and mood—not just through spectacle, but by capturing elusive human emotions.

Why Tarantino's List Matters in Modern Cinema

Tarantino is not just another director. His work has shaped modern filmmaking, from the fractured storytelling of Pulp Fiction to the stylised violence of Kill Bill.

By placing Black Hawk Down at number one, he elevates a war film not always central to mainstream greatest-films lists. More broadly, his selections highlight how cinematic excellence can thrive across genres, from animated coming-of-age tales and meticulous thrillers to sweeping war epics and experimental comedies.

Tarantino, as filmmaker, auteur and cinephile, reminds audiences that what defines a great film is not genre or popularity, but the power to resonate, linger and haunt us long after the credits roll.