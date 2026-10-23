Justin Baldoni's former talent agency, WME, is reportedly pursuing a mid-to-high six-figure commission from his It Ends With Us backend earnings, nearly two years after ending its relationship with him.

Page Six reported on 22 October that WME general counsel Courtney Braun was leading the effort. The agency told the publication: 'As a matter of policy, we pursue all unpaid commissions from current and former clients.' Baldoni's representative did not respond to its request for comment.

A Commission Request After the Split

The reported demand concerns earnings connected to the film Baldoni directed and starred in alongside Blake Lively. It should not be confused with a court award: the reporting does not establish that a judge has ordered Baldoni to pay WME the requested commission.

An exact amount has not been disclosed. Nor does the available reporting establish the terms of Baldoni's representation agreement, how the commission was calculated or whether he has formally challenged the request. Those details would be necessary to assess the competing contractual positions.

The distinction matters because the end of a professional relationship and the resolution of its financial arrangements are separate questions. The public controversy surrounding the film provides context, but does not itself establish whether this particular payment is owed.

How the Dispute Began

WME dropped Baldoni in December 2024, after Lively filed a complaint accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Lively's allegations developed into a wider legal battle involving Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios and publicists. Baldoni denied sexually harassing her or orchestrating a smear campaign. He alleged that her accusations were part of an effort to take control of the film, a position she disputed.

Both sides subsequently suffered significant setbacks in court. Judge Lewis Liman dismissed Baldoni's defamation and extortion case in June 2025. In April 2026, the judge also dismissed much of Lively's case, including her sexual harassment claims, while allowing certain retaliation claims to proceed.

The dismissal of the harassment claims requires context. The ruling included a finding that Lively could not pursue them under federal employment law because she worked as an independent contractor. It should not be presented as a jury finding that her allegations were fabricated.

Settlement Did Not Resolve Every Financial Issue

The parties announced a settlement on 4 May 2026, before their scheduled trial. Their joint statement acknowledged the concerns Lively had raised and expressed a wish to move forward peacefully. It also reiterated their shared commitment to workplaces free from misconduct.

Further details emerged in June when Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, released the settlement agreement. The agreement ended the parties' litigation and barred future claims connected to the dispute, while leaving Lively's request for legal fees and statutory damages for the court to determine.

Freedman said releasing the document was intended to help both actors move on with their lives and careers. That explanation concerned the settlement between the opposing parties; it did not establish the terms of any separate financial arrangement with WME.

For now, the central unanswered question is contractual: what, if anything, Baldoni owes his former representatives. The report does not independently establish that Baldoni owes the amount sought.