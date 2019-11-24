Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright were spotted holding hands and walking in New Orleans. The duos pictures have video have been circulating online, leading to speculations that they maybe dating.

"It was nothing. They're starring in the movie together and they're cool," a source told People, rubbishing speculations.

In a video and photos posted by The Sun on Saturday, Justin Timberlake was spotted out with Alisha Wainwright and a group of friends in New Orleans. They are co-stars working together in "Palmer". Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel since 2012 and are parents to four-year-old Silas.

The 38-year-old actor is seen seated and enjoying drinks with the group. Wainwright, 30, can be seen resting her hand on his knee and in still shots posted to the site, the two appear to be holding hands.

The source added that their interaction were "completely innocent." "It's a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening," says the source. "He's down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they're starring in the movie together and they're cool and everybody was just hanging out," the insider added.

Wainwright rep said that there wasn't any "validity to this speculation." He added that they are currently working on a project together and that the cast members and the crew were all together.

The film stars Timberlake as a one-time college football star who ends up serving time in jail and later returns to his hometown to try and pick up the pieces.

In October, Timberlake and Biel celebrated Halloween. The actress dressed up as her husband from his 'NSYNC days and him as a microphone.

The actor in a recent interview opened up about his unbreakable bond with his wife. "It's like, once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean? Like, I don't, I can't go back, so, which is what fatherhood's like too," Timberlake said speaking to Entertainment Tonight in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, in October.