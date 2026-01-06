Juventus are reportedly considering a January transfer move for winger Federico Chiesa, signalling a potential return to Serie A for the Italy international.

Chiesa, 28, joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer of 2024 for around £12.5 million but has struggled to secure regular first-team opportunities under manager Arne Slot.

Juventus are keen to strengthen their attacking options during the January transfer window and view Chiesa as a strategic addition, per Black & White Read All Over.

Juventus Step Up Pursuit of Chiesa With Formal Talks

Juventus have made 'formal contact' with Liverpool regarding Chiesa, Fabrizio Romano reports, per MSN. 'Juve are looking to add +1 winger this month, and Chiesa is appreciated,' Romano wrote, adding that any deal would depend on Liverpool and the player himself.

The reported talks mark a significant step up from previous speculation, indicating Juventus' interest has moved from observation to concrete action. Chiesa's limited game time at Liverpool has been a key factor prompting Juventus' pursuit.

Options on the Table: Juventus and Liverpool Explore Chiesa Return

Reports suggest Juventus would prefer a loan deal with an option to buy, while Liverpool may favour a permanent transfer if Chiesa departs in January. Chiesa's contract with Liverpool runs until June 2028, giving the Premier League side control over any mid-season move.

The player has reportedly given an initial 'green light' to returning to Turin, though talks remain in the early stages. Juventus and Liverpool are understood to be weighing both the financial and tactical implications of any deal, according to This Is Anfield.

Chiesa Could Be the Mid-Season Spark Juventus Needs

Chiesa previously spent four seasons with Juventus, establishing himself as a versatile winger capable of contributing in both domestic and European competition. His potential return would provide tactical depth and options on the flanks, allowing manager Luciano Spalletti to deploy different attacking strategies.

Sources indicate Juventus see Chiesa as a player who can make an immediate impact, bringing experience and familiarity with the club's style of play.

Such a move could also boost morale among supporters anticipating reinforcements mid-season.

Liverpool Take a Careful Approach to Chiesa's Potential Exit

Liverpool is reportedly cautious about allowing a loan exit, partly due to concerns about squad depth. Key players are currently away on international duty or recovering from injury, making it difficult to release an attacking option mid-season.

Chiesa has made 20 appearances this season, contributing two goals and three assists, primarily from the bench.

Any decision on his future will depend on discussions between Liverpool, Juventus, and Chiesa, balancing squad needs with the player's preferences.

Future of Chiesa Hinges on Ongoing Talks Between Clubs

As the January transfer window progresses, Juventus' pursuit of Chiesa is expected to remain a central talking point in European football. Should a deal be reached, it would mark a notable return for the Italy international and provide Juventus with a valuable addition to their attacking ranks.

For now, discussions remain exploratory, with all parties carefully assessing options. Fans will be watching closely for any developments in the coming weeks.