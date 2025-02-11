Controversial rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has once again sparked outrage after his Yeezy store was shut down for selling swastika-emblazoned t-shirts for £16. The offensive merchandise, promoted during the Super Bowl period, is the latest in a string of racist and inflammatory outbursts from the rapper, whose online activity has been widely condemned.

Shopify Pulls the Plug on Yeezy Store

After backlash erupted over the sale of Nazi-related clothing, Shopify— the online service hosting Yeezy.com— swiftly took action, shutting down the site. Visitors to the store were met with a message reading: 'This store is unavailable.'

A Shopify spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch: 'All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.'

The company confirmed it was no longer accepting orders for the controversial t-shirt, which had been the only item listed for sale on Yeezy.com.

A Bizarre Super Bowl Ad Leads Fans to the T-Shirt

The promotion for the t-shirt was as erratic as West himself, featuring a self-recorded iPhone clip of him sitting in a dentist's chair.

'So what's up, guys? I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone,' West says in the 30-second ad, before awkwardly stammering: 'Um... um... go to Yeezy.com.'

The advert aired on three Fox-owned stations, including KTTV Los Angeles, and is believed to have reached other local markets. This isn't West's first Super Bowl-related ad buy— in 2024, he aired an ad on a small-market CBS affiliate, though at the time it avoided major controversy.

West's Latest Outburst: 'I'm a Nazi'

The Yeezy scandal comes on the heels of West's latest tirade on X (Twitter), where he brazenly declared:

'I'm a Nazi.'

'Hitler is so fresh.'

'I love when Jewish people tell me they can't work with me.'

'I'm never apologising for my Jewish comments.'

The remarks, described as 'dangerous and deeply disturbing', were condemned by ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who linked West's previous antisemitic rants to 30 antisemitic incidents across the USin 2022.

'Here we go again. Another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny from Ye on his X account this morning,' Greenblatt stated. 'We condemn this dangerous behaviour—this is a flagrant and unequivocal display of hate.'

Following the backlash, West deactivated his X account. His representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, posted: 'Ye has deactivated his X account for the time being. Journalists with requests for comment may direct them to my firm.'

A History of Hate: From Trump Support to Nazi Praise

West's descent into far-right extremism has played out in full public view. In 2018, he caused a stir by endorsing Donald Trump, sporting a 'Make America Great Again' hat, and claiming they shared 'dragon energy'.

However, it was in 2022 that West fully embraced antisemitic rhetoric, praising Adolf Hitler and Nazi ideology during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The fallout was immediate—West was banned from multiple platforms and dropped by major brands, including Adidas.

Despite these severe repercussions, he continues to push hateful narratives, drawing widespread condemnation. His recent actions reignite debates over his influence, accountability, and whether he should still have a platform.