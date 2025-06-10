HBO has confirmed that filming for its much-anticipated Harry Potter television reboot will begin in summer 2025 at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire—the same UK location where the original films were made.

Featuring an entirely new British cast, the series is set to debut on streaming platform Max in 2026. Each of the planned seven series will adapt one of J.K. Rowling's bestselling novels, offering a more expansive and faithful retelling for a new generation of fans.

A Truer Return to Hogwarts

Originally announced in 2023, the reboot will follow a series-per-book format, allowing for richer character development and the inclusion of plotlines previously omitted from the films. Viewers can expect deeper emotional resonance and more time with beloved characters.

Finding the Next Generation

An open casting call in September 2024 attracted more than 32,000 submissions from children across the UK and Ireland, aged 9 to 11. Casting teams reportedly reviewed up to 1,000 audition tapes per day—highlighting HBO's commitment to inclusivity and discovering homegrown talent.

New Faces, Familiar Names

In the first major casting announcement, Emmy-winning actor John Lithgow has been confirmed as Albus Dumbledore. He accepted the role during the Sundance Film Festival, describing it as 'the last chapter' of his distinguished career.

Casting is still underway for the core trio—Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley—under the same open, inclusive framework.

Creative Team Assembled

The series will be helmed by Succession writer and producer Francesca Gardiner, with BAFTA-winning director Mark Mylod directing key episodes.

While Rowling remains as executive producer to ensure fidelity to the original story, creative control will be managed by HBO's team—promising a contemporary and compelling adaptation.

Parkinson Cast as Beloved Weasley Matriarch

Katherine Parkinson, known for The IT Crowd and Defending the Guilty, will portray Molly Weasley. Fiercely loving, occasionally stern, and deeply loyal, Molly is central to Harry's surrogate family.

Fans have welcomed Parkinson's casting, praising her ability to bring warmth and wit to emotionally grounded roles.

Julie Walters' original portrayal remains iconic, but Parkinson is expected to bring her own distinct interpretation to the role.

Johnny Flynn and Lox Pratt as Malfoys

Actor and musician Johnny Flynn, known for Emma and Ripley, will play Lucius Malfoy. While Jason Isaacs brought icy menace to the original role, Flynn may offer a more psychologically nuanced portrayal of a man torn between power, privilege and paternal duty.

His on-screen son, Draco, will be played by newcomer Lox Pratt, whose audition reportedly struck the right balance of arrogance and insecurity—key traits in Draco's journey.

The Dursleys Return, Reimagined

Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby will play Petunia and Vernon Dursley, suggesting a more layered portrayal of Harry's guardians. Powley (The Morning Show) and Rigby (Flowers) may bring greater depth to the couple, exploring how fear and resentment shaped Harry's early years.

Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster, The Crown) joins as Cornelius Fudge. With the potential for greater focus on the Ministry of Magic's role in Voldemort's rise, Fudge's character arc may be more pronounced.

A Broader Hogwarts

Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), and Sienna Moosah (Lavender Brown) have also been cast—suggesting increased screen time for supporting characters often sidelined in the films.

As production gears up, the challenge will be to honour the original legacy while engaging a new audience. Early signs suggest HBO is ready to deliver.