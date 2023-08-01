* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

Breathtaking views, magical locations, bespoke services and multi-awarded restaurants create a sui generis hospitality experience on Santorini and Mykonos islands.

Built on the most privileged spots of Greece's top islands, Katikies Hotels await their eclectic guests to help them create treasured summer memories that will last for a lifetime.

The leading Greek hospitality group introduces a new type of luxury in its five stunning hotels, bringing together personalised experiences with the most authentic Cycladic feeling, top-notch facilities with Michelin-starred gastronomy and 5-star services with the utmost sense of privacy. Here time stops in that priceless moment that you wish could last forever, and it can.

The emblematic Katikies Santorini, named Best Hotel in Greece by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2023, is the ideal choice for those seeking a next-to-none hospitality experience, backdropped by dramatic Caldera and volcano views.

It is here that Michelin-starred Chef Ettore Botrini presents guests with superb dining options in his famous Botrini's Santorini restaurant, while the ultra-stylish Champagne Bar by Fleur de Miraval offers the chance to toast the most famous sunset in the world in the most elegant of ways.

At the same time, Katikies Kirini effortlessly charms its way into even the most demanding guests' hearts with its cave-like luxurious suites, private pools, almost theatrical views of the Caldera and mouth-watering tastes of multi-awarded Therasia restaurant.

Here wellness addicts will be thrilled to discover the Best Pleasure Santorini Spa in Oia, featuring Grown Alchemist spa products and treatments, as well as the amazing Zoe Bio Regenerative Wellness Clinic.

Tucked away in the magical setting of Imerovigli, Katikies Chromata with its sophisticated charm, one-of-a-kind Cycladic-chic design and awe-inspiring volcano views, has this year become the talk of the town in the gastronomy world, thanks to the revival of one of the country's most iconic restaurants, Koukoumavlos, renowned for its chef's innovative culinary interpretation of Greek cuisine.

And talking about historic restaurants, in the almost mystical embrace of Katikies Garden, hosted in an old Catholic Monastery in Fira and offering a most luxurious and unique hospitality experience, guests will come across Selene Restaurant, maybe Greece's most emblematic gastronomical venue.

Here food aficionados will discover a world where local gastronomy is translated into a most creative fine dining language, paired with a multi-awarded wine selection curated by Master of Wine, Yiannis Karakasis.

Just a few miles away, the Queen of the Cyclades, Mykonos, awaits. Here Katikies Mykonos, the only hotel on the island to earn a place in the T + L 500 Best Hotels in the World 2023, presents its distinguished guests with the chance to explore the quintessence of graceful luxury by the sea.

This year, the hotel welcomed its very own Botrini's restaurant, where Michelin-starred Chef Ettore Botrini creates his awarded culinary art in a magical setting. For absolute privacy seekers and independency lovers, Katikies Villas Mykonos, near Elia Beach, are the best-kept hospitality excellence secret on Mykonos Island.