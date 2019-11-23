Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and transported to the hospital after colliding with Semi Ojeleye in the second quarter of their game against the Denver Nuggets Friday night. Walker was stretchered out of the court, and at press time, there are no further updates on his current condition.

In the last few minutes of the first half, Walker was chasing a loose ball and bumped into Celtics forward Ojeleye. His head snapped back as a result. He went down on the floor and didn't get back up. A medical courtesy time-out was called for Walker. On-site medical personnel deemed his injury to be serious and he was stretchered out of the game. NBA commentators reviewed the play during the time out, and they speculated that it is either a head or neck injury.

According to Fox Sports Australia, the Celtics later announced that Walker has been diagnosed with "concussion-like" symptoms, and further evaluation is necessary by medical professionals.

It is Walker's first year with the Boston Celtics. He signed a record-breaking $141 Million four-year contract with the team. It is the largest contract in franchise history. In a team with so many retired jerseys in its home court, it only shows how much Celtics management believes in the 29-year old guard.

Walker played his first eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, earning three all-star appearances and winning two NBA Sportsmanship Awards. This season, he is averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game for the Celtics.

The Nuggets eventually won the game 96-92 against the demoralized Celtics. It dropped the Celtics from second to third place in the Eastern Conference, while it placed the Nuggets in second place behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the West.

If Walker's injury does turn out to be severe and he misses a few weeks of playing time, it is unlikely that the Celtics will keep their position. It will be difficult especially with the defending champions Toronto Raptors and recovering Philadelphia 76ers not far behind.