The motorsport world was rocked on Tuesday morning with the news of pro rally driver and entrepreneur Ken Block's death. The American died following a snowmobile accident in Utah. The sad news was confirmed by his team at Hoonigan - a company he founded.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," Hoonigan said in a statement on Instagram.

The accident that took Block's life occurred in Utah's Wasatch County and the Sheriff's office said that the American rally driver was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on him. The 55-year-old was pronounced deceased on the scene from the injuries sustained.

"Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected."

First we watch Damar Hamlin die and be revived on National TV and now news that Ken Block has died!

As the news of Block's passing spread, tributes poured in from the world of motorsports. Messages came from fellow rally drivers, Formula 1 drivers, various racing teams and motorsport enthusiasts from across the globe, who were enthralled by Block over the years.

Can’t believe what I’m reading about Ken Block.



His Gymkhana videos still to this day absolutely astound me. Will forever remember the few minutes I had with him drifting at Goodwood.



Motorsport world has lost a legend. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wONEJ5rR2z — Benjamin (@Tiametmarduk) January 3, 2023

"In shock at the passing of Ken Block," former F1 world champion Jenson Button wrote. "Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile. Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man."

Professional rally driver and Hoonigan co-founder Ken Block has died at the age of 55. The brand announced that Block passed away from a snowmobile accident.



Considered a motorsports icon, Ken was a five-time X Games Rally Car medalist.

Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/zEl2IKc90o — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) January 3, 2023

"I'm speechless. Another legend gone entirely too soon. Ken Block was an incredibly huge inspiration to myself and so many others in the car community. He will definitely be missed," fellow automotive YouTuber Gavin Trace Simon said.

Block, who started out as a professional rally driver, became a global internet star owing to his daring stunts in a rally car. He is a multiple X-Games medallist, while also competing at the highest stage in the FIA World Rally Championships.

The founder of DC Shoes and Hoonigan is survived by wife Lucy and three children. Block's 16-year-old daughter Lea is a rally driver, and has featured in a number of the late rally star's videos.