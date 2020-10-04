Steve Nash was hired as the new head coach for the Brooklyn Nets in early September, and superstar Kevin Durant believes that the new coach will bring a "fun culture" to the New York-based team.

Two-time MVP Steve Nash and Kevin Durant are familiar with each other as mentor-student. Nash previously worked as a "player development consultant" for the Golden State Warriors and advisor to Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. Durant played for the Warriors from 2016-2019 and worked with him during that time.

Nash has no other "coaching" experience other than the said consultancy, and his appointment raised controversy among black coaches and analysts claiming it is "white privilege."

According to The Score, Durant disagrees. As someone who personally worked with Nash, he said, "I'm excited about Coach Nash … I think he's gonna build a fun culture in Brooklyn ... having a former player walk the sidelines is always dope to see."

Both Durant and the other Brooklyn Nets superstar, Kyrie Irving, signed off on Steve Nash being their next head coach.

Durant and Irving are also known for their Black Lives Matter advocacy. Both players opted out of the NBA season restart in Orlando under those grounds.

According to Nets General Manager Sean Marks, both superstars wanted a "great communicator" as their head coach and are happy with Marks' selection of Steve Nash for the job. Nash signed a four-year deal with the Nets.

Durant added that Nash has a brilliant mind and, as a player, did everything efficiently. He hopes that Nash can bring the same mentality to Brooklyn.

Players who have played with and against Nash, such as Dirk Nowitzki, Charles Barkley, Richard Jefferson, Jason Kidd, and Earvin "Magic" Johnson, believe that Nash will do a good job and are happy for him and the Brooklyn Team.

Johnson even mentioned a time when Nash was personally coaching Durant during a Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors and was impressed by the chemistry between the two.

With its two new superstars acquired for the 2019-2020 season, the Nets came out with a good result and made it to the playoffs. But both players opted out, which resulted in the team losing in the first round. It was a much better performance than the New York Knicks, who traditionally represent the city.

Durant believes that with Nash in the picture, the Nets will do better this coming season. Only time will tell, but for now, the Nets' future with Nash seems secure.